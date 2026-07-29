Bausch: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — QUEBEC, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $258 million.

The Quebec, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period.

Bausch expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.79 billion to $11.04 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.62. A year ago, they were trading at $6.82.

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