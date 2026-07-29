Bausch + Lomb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14…

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million in its second quarter.

The Vaughan, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

Bausch + Lomb expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.42 billion to $5.52 billion.

Bausch + Lomb shares have decreased nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLCO

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