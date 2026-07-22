Banco Santander: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.09 billion in its…

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.09 billion in its second quarter.

The Madrid-based bank said it had earnings of 27 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $18.23 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.23 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

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