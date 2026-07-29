Banco Santander-Chile: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $424.4 million. The…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $424.4 million.

The bank, based in Santiago, Chile, said it had earnings of 90 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $846.5 million, missing Street forecasts.

Banco Santander-Chile shares have increased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 47% in the last 12 months.

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