Axos Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $124.9…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $124.9 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.53 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $561 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $379.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $372.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $490.4 million, or $8.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.48 billion.

Axos Financial shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $98.48, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AX

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