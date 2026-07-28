Avis Budget: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The car rental company posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.09 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAR

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