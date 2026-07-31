AutoNation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $182.1…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $182.1 million.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of $5.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $5.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.43 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.93 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.97 billion.

AutoNation shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 9%. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AN

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