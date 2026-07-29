Attending a Community College as an International Student: What to Know

For international students seeking an affordable path to a U.S. education, community colleges can offer lower tuition, smaller class sizes…

For international students seeking an affordable path to a U.S. education, community colleges can offer lower tuition, smaller class sizes and a pathway to four-year universities. Experts say students should weigh their goals and carefully evaluate academic and financial considerations before applying.

“Community colleges are often overlooked by international students because most people outside of the U.S. do not understand what a community college is and what the advantage would be to study at a community college,” says Rob Robbins, director of international student services at Salt Lake Community College in Utah.

Community colleges primarily offer two-year associate degrees and certificate programs. There are more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.

“We meet you where you are, and we get you ready for the next step of your life,” says Amit Singh, president of Edmonds College, a community college in Washington. “We don’t select winners, we create winners.”

The number of international students studying at community colleges in the U.S. increased 8% between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, according to the 2025 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange by the Institute of International Education. Although numbers remain lower than earlier this century amid a broader drop in U.S. international student enrollment, some community colleges welcome hundreds and even thousands of international students each year.

Community college offers international and domestic students many of the same advantages, including a more affordable path into higher education and the ability to build a strong academic foundation before transferring to a four-year institution.

Here are some facts about community college to keep in mind as you consider your options.

[Read: 4 Reasons to Consider Community College]

An Affordable Pathway to a U.S. Degree

Community colleges can provide a significantly more affordable route to a U.S. degree than many four-year colleges and universities, experts say.

Although international students typically pay out-of-state tuition at community colleges, tuition generally is still significantly lower than at four-year institutions. This can save students money while also making it easier for them to obtain visas, since getting a student visa requires the student and their family to prove they can cover the cost of education.

International students “often benefit from lower tuition rates while still receiving a high-quality education and access to transfer opportunities,” says Jen Sydow-Madoski, program manager in the Center for Global Engagement at Maricopa Community Colleges in Arizona.

Students at the system’s 10 locations, for example, “can complete associate degrees and transfer pathways at a fraction of the cost of many universities,” she says.

Academic Support

Community colleges often offer smaller class sizes than four-year colleges and universities. At the same time, for community college professors, teaching is the priority.

“Community colleges are designed with faculty that are 100% committed to students,” says Marielena DeSanctis, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System. “They’re not bifurcating their time between teaching and learning and research opportunities.”

Adjustment to U.S. Higher Education

Nearly all community colleges allow all qualifying students to attend, don’t specify a minimum high school GPA or don’t require international students to take an English language test. Plus, community college can be a good introduction to the American higher education system.

Community colleges can help students “build confidence, strengthen their English-language skills and develop meaningful connections before transferring to a university or entering the workforce,” Sydow-Madoski says.

International students generally need to prove English proficiency in order to get an F-1 student visa. Most community colleges offer structured English-language support to international students, such as classes and on-campus tutoring.

Studying at a community college can also help students be more prepared and successful and ease some of the culture shock.

“We like to say that our (international) office is their home away from home,” Robbins says. “We like to have students in our space so we can get to know them and get to know what they are experiencing to help them have a more positive experience.”

Many international students work in the school’s office “and often our students will confide in their peers over college staff who also want to help,” he adds.

Transfer Opportunities to Four-Year Colleges

Depending on your community college, you may be able to earn a full bachelor’s degree without transferring, if you desire.

“We have a growing number of students that are staying at the community college to complete their baccalaureate degree, and an international student might not realize that that’s the case,” DeSanctis says.

[Read: Everything You Need to Know About Community Colleges — FAQ.]

A common misconception among international students is that they must complete their education at the institution where they first enroll. Transfer agreements are designed to help students move seamlessly from a community college to a four-year university.

“You come to us and you build your resume,” Singh says. “You make your background much, much stronger, and then you can jump to any big school you want.”

Because of misunderstandings about community colleges, international students overlook the opportunity to begin their education at one before transferring to a four-year institution, he adds. “We have had some of our students get accepted and transfer to Ivy League schools.”

Transfer pathways “are one of the most important factors international students should evaluate before selecting a college,” Sydow-Madoski says.

When researching community colleges, she says, students should find out whether a school “has established transfer agreements, understand how credits transfer and determine whether their intended major aligns with transfer requirements at prospective universities.”

For example, although Maricopa Community Colleges offers some bachelor’s degrees, the system works closely with more than 55 university partners to create transfer pathways for students who want to earn a bachelor’s degree elsewhere.

“Students who begin planning early and work closely with advisers can often save both time and money while minimizing the risk of losing credits during the transfer process,” Sydow-Madoski says.

Some Potential Drawbacks

While community colleges can be a good option, international students should understand potential challenges, experts say. These may include no on-campus housing options, a less-traditional campus life compared to four-year universities, fewer program offerings and the need to plan carefully to transfer.

Adjusting to a new environment can be difficult, especially at times when domestic students go home for holidays and other breaks. A school’s international student services office can play a big role during these potentially isolating moments.

In fact, DeSanctis says, “the number one question they should be asking is what does the international student services office look like?” That office can help students navigate academic expectations, employment rules and the nuances of maintaining visa eligibility.

Although some community colleges provide housing, most don’t, meaning all of their students commute, which “can require international students to be more intentional about getting involved in campus activities, clubs, leadership opportunities and community events,” Sydow-Madoski says.

Obtaining a student visa can also pose challenges. Globally, visa rejection rates hit 35% in 2025. The U.S. federal government has restricted entry from numerous countries and made other changes to the F-1 student visa under President Donald J. Trump.

Plan early to secure your visa, and keep your school in the loop as the process progresses, Singh advises.

[Read: 4 Next Steps for Accepted International Students]

Other Considerations

Look beyond cost and consider the overall student experience, experts say.

“Factors such as academic quality, transfer success rates, student support services, campus culture, location, safety, internship opportunities and career preparation resources can have a significant impact on a student’s success,” Sydow-Madoski says.

Consider factors such as where in the U.S. you may want to live, the academic programs a school offers and the level of support an institution appears to provide international students. You can check schools’ websites and contact them directly to get a sense of the support available.

If campus life is important to you, consider a community college with on-campus housing. If other students you know have attended U.S. community colleges, ask them about their experiences while being mindful of your own goals and needs.

“I really encourage students to think about, ‘What do I want five years from now, and then what’s the institution that’s best going to serve those needs?'” DeSanctis says.

Experts also advise looking for schools with an international student webpage, which can indicate how much the institution welcomes and supports students from different countries. Contacting current international students at prospective schools via online forums, such as community colleges on the College Confidential platform and on social media, could also provide helpful information.

“Community colleges are hidden gems that are a real opportunity,” Robbins says, “and often a second chance for some students that provide a caring and understanding approach to helping students develop and learn the skills they need to succeed in the U.S. educational system.”

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Attending a Community College as an International Student: What to Know originally appeared on usnews.com