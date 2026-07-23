AtriCure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $9 million,…

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mason, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $153.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.5 million.

AtriCure expects full-year earnings in the range of 24 cents to 32 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $602 million to $610 million.

AtriCure shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.25, an increase of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

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