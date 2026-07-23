Associated Banc-Corp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $123.6…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $123.6 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 73 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $703.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $454.6 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

Associated Banc-Corp shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.26, a rise of 17% in the last 12 months.

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