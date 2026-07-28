Artisan Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $80.9 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $80.9 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 94 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $307.9 million in the period.

Artisan Partners shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $40.88, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APAM

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