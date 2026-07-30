Arthur J. Gallagher: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported second-quarter…

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $324 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.84 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.84 per share.

The insurance and risk-management company posted revenue of $4 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.96 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.03 billion.

Arthur J. Gallagher shares have dropped nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $256.46, a decline of 10% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AJG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AJG

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