Are You Rich? How the Wealthy Are Defined

Becoming rich is not easy, especially without an inheritance. But defining what “rich” means can be just as complex. If…

Becoming rich is not easy, especially without an inheritance. But defining what “rich” means can be just as complex.

If you’re trying to understand whether you are wealthy, the answer often depends on perspective rather than a fixed formula.

Rich vs. Wealthy

The terms “rich” and “wealthy” are often used interchangeably, but many financial experts draw a distinction. Wealth is frequently tied to financial independence rather than income alone. Some define it as having limited debt and enough resources to live comfortably and make choices without financial stress.

“There are many semantics around the term ‘wealthy’ — and varying degrees and definitions,” says Doris Meister, board member at AssetMark, a company that provides financial advisors with solutions and guidance.

She notes that geography and cost of living can significantly affect perceptions of wealth.

“For example, an individual’s wealth can be defined by the conditions in which they live. Someone can be wealthy living in a smaller city or less expensive state and therefore be able to achieve a luxurious lifestyle. Those with similar incomes in an area with higher costs of living could struggle to make ends meet. Numbers alone don’t tell the full story,” she says.

At the highest level, Meister says wealth can mean having more capital than you could reasonably spend in a lifetime.

Net Worth vs. Income

Two key measures often used to evaluate financial success are income and net worth, but they measure different things. Income is the money you earn each year from wages, self-employment, investments, or other sources. Net worth is your total assets minus your liabilities.

Someone with a high salary may be considered rich because of their earnings, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re wealthy if they spend most of what they make or carry significant debt. Conversely, someone with a modest annual income but millions of dollars in investments or real estate may be considered wealthy because of the assets they have accumulated.

That distinction also matters for taxes. High earners often pay ordinary federal income tax rates on wages, while people whose wealth comes primarily from long-term investments may owe lower long-term capital gains tax rates on investment income. As a result, wealth and taxable income don’t always move together.

Examples include individuals with inherited assets or those who are “property rich,” meaning they hold valuable real estate that could be liquidated for substantial funds.

There is no official threshold that defines someone as rich or wealthy, Meister says. “It’s up to everybody to define that individually.”

She adds that priorities vary widely. “Some people want multiple pieces of real estate, some want boats, to donate to philanthropy or invest in art,” she says. “Ultimately, being wealthy is knowing that you can achieve the objectives that fulfill you by smartly investing your financial resources.”

[Read: What Is the Average American Net Worth by Age?]

Common Standards of Wealth

While definitions vary, several benchmarks are often used to gauge financial standing.

1. Net Worth Benchmarks

Each year, Charles Schwab’s Modern Wealth Survey asks Americans how much money it takes to be considered wealthy. In the 2025 survey of 2,000 adults ages 21 to 75, respondents said a net worth of $2.3 million defines wealth. They also said $839,000 represents financial comfort.

These figures are subjective. The Federal Reserve’s 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances shows a median U.S. household net worth of about $192,900. That means many households fall well below perceived “wealthy” levels while still building financial stability.

2. Retirement Readiness

Wealth is not only about current assets but also long-term security.

“Most people expect financial professionals to discuss retirement in terms of investment returns and want you to answer the question, ‘What magic number does my nest egg need to hit for me to retire?'” says Evan Potash, a wealth management advisor with TIAA.

“Instead, you should ask, ‘How should we plan for savings that will last the rest of my life?'”

A secure retirement plan can indicate future financial strength even if someone does not feel wealthy today.

[Read: How Much Do I Need to Contribute to My Retirement Accounts Per Month to Become a Millionaire?]

3. Tax Bracket Position

Income tax brackets measure annual taxable income, not wealth. In 2026, the top federal income tax bracket of 37% applies to taxable income above $640,600 for single filers and above $768,700 for married couples filing jointly.

While many people in the top tax bracket are high earners, being in that bracket doesn’t necessarily mean someone is wealthy. Likewise, someone with substantial wealth tied up in investments or real estate may have relatively little taxable income in a given year and may pay lower tax rates on long-term capital gains than on wages.

[Read: Tax Changes You Can Expect in Retirement]

4. Investment Independence

Some advisors define wealth by financial independence rather than net worth or income alone.

“Rather than focusing on being rich, I encourage clients to think about being financially independent,” says Jay Zigmont, a certified financial planner and founder of Childfree Wealth.

Financial independence often means being able to cover living expenses using investment income. A commonly cited guideline is the 4% rule, which suggests withdrawing about 4% of investment assets annually in retirement.

“If you can do that, you may not think you are rich in the classical sense, but you do have enough money to do what you want,” Zigmont says. “You gain choices and flexibility, which is really the point of being rich.”

The Bottom Line

There is no single definition of rich or wealthy. The answer depends on income, assets, lifestyle, and goals.

Ultimately, financial wellbeing is less about labels and more about whether your resources support the life you want with a reasonable level of security and low financial stress.

More from U.S. News

How to Create and Maintain a Family Budget

When It’s OK to Say No to Automatic Tip Requests

How to Calculate Your Net Worth

Are You Rich? How the Wealthy Are Defined originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/02/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.