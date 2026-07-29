ArcBest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of…

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $13.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.38 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

ArcBest shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 75% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCB

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