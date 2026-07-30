AptarGroup: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $87.6 million.

The Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.53.

AptarGroup shares have increased nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $133.87, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATR

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