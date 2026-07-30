Apple: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $29.79 billion.…

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $29.79 billion.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.91 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $109.42 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108.75 billion.

Apple shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased almost 9%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $333.43, a climb of 59% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAPL

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