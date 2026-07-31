AngloGold Ashanti: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SURREY, Britain (AP) — SURREY, Britain (AP) — AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $1 billion.…

SURREY, Britain (AP) — SURREY, Britain (AP) — AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $1 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Surrey, Britain-based company said it had net income of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.98 per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period.

AngloGold Ashanti shares have dropped 3.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 74% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AU

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.