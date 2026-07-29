Amerigo Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The copper and molybdenum mining company posted revenue of $77.4 million in the period.

Amerigo Resources shares have climbed 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARREF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.