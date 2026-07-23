GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on…

GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $562,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Duchy Of Luxembourg, Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The real estate services firm posted revenue of $50.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48.7 million.

Altisource Portfolio shares have decreased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 47% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASPS

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