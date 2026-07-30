Alliant Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $170 million.…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $170 million.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $971 million in the period.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.36 to $3.46 per share.

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