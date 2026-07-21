Alaska Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $76 million,…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $76 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 97 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $4.07 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.09 billion.

Alaska Air shares have fallen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $45.46, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALK

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