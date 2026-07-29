Alamos Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $270.4 million. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $270.4 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $594.1 million in the period.

Alamos Gold shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.58, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGI

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