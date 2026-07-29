Agnico: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.6 billion. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.6 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $3.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $3.8 billion in the period.

Agnico shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $144.43, a climb of 14% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEM

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