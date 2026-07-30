Agios Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $100.7 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $100.7 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.69 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.86 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $44.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.7 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 7% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGIO

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