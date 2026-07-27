Agilysys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $9 million.…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $9 million.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $87.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.9 million.

Agilysys expects full-year revenue in the range of $368 million to $373 million.

Agilysys shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $103.24, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGYS

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