AerCap: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $725.7 million. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $725.7 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $4.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.94 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

AerCap expects full-year earnings to be $16.80 per share.

AerCap shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AER

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.