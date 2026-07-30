Advantage Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $32.6 million.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share.
The oil and gas company posted revenue of $155.4 million in the period.
Advantage Energy shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.67, a fall of almost 5% in the last 12 months.
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