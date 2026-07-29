Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39.8 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39.8 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $71.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.3 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.56, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADPT

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