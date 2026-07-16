ABB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.23 billion. The Zurich-based company…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.23 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 66 cents per share.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $9.48 billion in the period.

ABB shares have increased 40% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABBNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABBNY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.