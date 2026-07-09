9 of the Best Bond ETFs to Buy for 2026

Fixed-income investors in 2026 have more ways than ever to tailor risk and return with over 1,000 U.S.-listed bond exchange-traded…

Fixed-income investors in 2026 have more ways than ever to tailor risk and return with over 1,000 U.S.-listed bond exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, according to ETF Central.

“In an uncertain macro environment where inflation and growth risks are stoking rate volatility and credit spreads remain tight, we believe bond returns are likely to rely more on income,” says Matthew Bartolini, managing director and global head of research strategists at State Street Investment Management.

For example, choosing a bond ETF with lower average credit quality can increase yield, but it also raises the potential for larger drawdowns during periods of credit stress. Similarly, selecting a fund with a longer duration increases sensitivity to interest rate changes. All else being equal, rising rates tend to pressure bond prices, while falling rates generally provide a tailwind.

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Bond ETFs also offer more democratized access to more exotic fixed-income segments that can be difficult to purchase directly, including collateralized loan obligations, senior loans, emerging market debt and even catastrophe bonds.

Despite these choices, the same principles that apply when selecting equity ETFs also apply to bond funds: diversification, fees and liquidity.

Diversification is especially important because holding hundreds or even thousands of bonds reduces the impact of any single issuer default or credit event on the portfolio. It also helps prevent concentration in sectors such as financials or technology, where corporate bond issuance can be particularly heavy.

Fees matter just as much. Because bonds generally produce lower long-term returns than stocks, every basis point charged has a larger impact. Minimizing costs can help investors retain more of the income their bond ETF generates.

Finally, liquidity should not be overlooked. Packaging bonds into an ETF allows investors to trade them throughout the day like a stock, but not all bond ETFs trade equally efficiently. One useful measure is the 30-day median bid-ask spread, with narrower spreads reducing transaction costs.

Here are nine of the best bond ETFs to buy in 2026:

ETF Expense Ratio 30-day SEC Yield iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (ticker: AGG) 0.03% 4.6% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) 0.04% 4.3% Vanguard Total Treasury ETF (VTG) 0.03% 4.5% Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF (VGMS) 0.30% 5.6% State Street SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) 0.14% 3.5% State Street Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) 0.70% 6.7% Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) 0.03% 6.9% Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) 0.03% 3.6% Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) 0.35% 4.9%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is considered the bond market’s equivalent of the S&P 500, tracking thousands of U.S. Treasurys, agency mortgage-backed securities,or MBS, and investment-grade corporate bonds across a range of maturities. AGG replicates this benchmark at a 0.03% expense ratio.

AGG is designed as a core fixed-income holding rather than a tactical bet on any one bond type. The ETF currently offers a 4.6% 30-day SEC yield, trades with a highly liquid 0.01% 30-day median bid-ask spread and is very well capitalized, with more than $138 billion in assets under management.

iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

“MBS ETFs offer yields that are comparable to investment-grade corporate bonds, accompanied with high credit quality and monthly cash flows,” says Dave P. Francis, investment advisor and principal at Bartlett Wealth Management. These bonds are found in AGG but can also be owned in isolation.

MBB provides exposure to more than 11,000 agency MBS issued by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Investors currently receive a 4.3% 30-day SEC yield while maintaining an average AA credit rating, offering a combination of relatively high credit quality and monthly income.

Vanguard Total Treasury ETF (VTG)

“Investors have seen bond ETFs successfully weather multiple storms in the markets, including the pandemic sell-off in March 2020,” says John Croke, head of investor choice business activation at Vanguard. “Time and again, bond ETFs have demonstrated their resilience and liquidity for investors.”

A Treasury-only ETF such as VTG tends to be more resilient than aggregate bond ETFs like AGG during market sell-offs because U.S. Treasurys generally have higher credit quality than investment-grade corporate bonds. The trade-off is a lower 4.5% 30-day SEC yield after deducting a 0.03% expense ratio.

Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond ETF (VGMS)

“Rich stock prices and attractive current yields are creating demand for bond ETFs — particularly actively managed ETFs — which helps investors who are seeking portfolio diversification with the additional profit potential that comes from active tilts,” says Stephen McFee, senior portfolio manager at Vanguard.

Actively managed bond ETFs such as VGMS are not constrained by an index. That allows the portfolio managers to overweight bonds with certain durations, sectors or credit qualities in an attempt to outperform their benchmark. VGMS charges a 0.3% expense ratio and pays a 5.6% 30-day SEC yield.

[Read: 8 Top-Rated Income Funds to Buy in 2026]

State Street SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

“Often overlooked in bond ETFs is liquidity — the ability to buy or sell the security quickly, easily and without a large spread,” says Daniel Dusina, chief investment officer at Blue Chip Partners. “A bond ETF’s liquidity, for the most part, is driven by the liquidity of its underlying securities.”

In general, the higher a bond’s credit quality and the shorter its maturity, the more liquid it tends to be. Sitting at the extreme end of that spectrum are Treasury bill ETFs such as BIL. BIL currently offers a 3.5% 30-day SEC yield and trades with a minimal 0.01% 30-day median bid-ask spread.

State Street Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Investors willing to take on additional credit risk may find SRLN appealing, particularly with its 6.7% 30-day SEC yield. The ETF invests primarily in senior loans, which are floating-rate, non-investment-grade debt securities that rank higher in a company’s capital structure than traditional corporate bonds.

“Many active portfolios remain concentrated in traditional sources of credit income, particularly fixed-rate, high-yield and investment-grade corporate bonds,” Bartolini explains. “Incorporating floating-rate exposures can help maintain attractive yield levels while reducing overall volatility.”

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB)

Moving below BBB credit ratings takes investors out of investment-grade bonds and into the high-yield, or “junk,” bond market. These bonds carry a greater risk of default, but they also offer higher income potential. SCYB provides diversified exposure to this segment for a low 0.03% expense ratio.

SCYB tracks a high-yield bond index with more than 1,800 holdings, helping reduce the impact of any single issuer default. The ETF pays a 6.9% 30-day SEC yield, although investors should remember that interest is generally taxed as ordinary income at both the federal and, in most cases, state levels.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB)

Bond investors who are conscious of taxes may find a municipal bond ETF such as SCMB appealing. The ETF’s 3.6% 30-day SEC yield may appear lower than that of many taxable bond funds, but its income is generally exempt from federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax.

SCMB can be especially attractive for investors in higher federal tax brackets who have already maximized contributions to tax-advantaged accounts such as a Roth IRA. The ETF’s portfolio maintains high credit quality, with approximately 65% of holdings rated AA, 18% rated AAA and 15% rated A.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

One limitation of market-cap-weighted bond indexes such as the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is that they allocate more to issuers simply because they have issued more debt. Actively managed ETFs such as GTO can move beyond that limitation by selecting bonds based on investment merit.

GTO combines top-down economic analysis with bottom-up credit research to identify bonds the managers believe can outperform over a market cycle. That approach has paid off, with the ETF beating the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index over both the trailing one-year and three-year periods.

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9 of the Best Bond ETFs to Buy for 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/29/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.