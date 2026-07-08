8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy

Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said back in 2022 the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of Congress…

Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said back in 2022 the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks.

More than three years later, Pelosi is no longer Speaker, and congressional representatives are still allowed to buy and sell individual stocks as long as they disclose their trades within 45 days. In fact, stock traders on social media follow Pelosi’s trades closely due to the incredible returns she and her husband, financier Paul Pelosi, have generated in the past few years.

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Here are Nancy Pelosi and her husband’s eight most recent stock purchases:

— Intel Corp. (ticker: INTC)

— Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

— AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

— Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

— Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

— Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

— Tempus AI Inc. (TEM)

— Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Intel is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of central processing units of personal computers, microprocessors and other semiconductor products. Unlike other U.S. chipmakers such as Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) that outsource their production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM), Intel fabricates most of its chips inside the U.S. In May 2026, Pelosi purchased 200 Intel call options with a $50 strike price expiring in March 2027. This large Intel investment comes after the U.S. government took a roughly 10% ownership stake in Intel in August 2025. Intel has also received billions of dollars from the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Uber Technologies has developed mobile applications that enable ridesharing service providers and Uber Eats food and delivery service providers to transact with end users. The company generates nearly all its revenue from fees paid by restaurants and drivers for use of its massive, global platform. In May 2026, Pelosi purchased 200 Uber call options with a strike price of $50 that expire in March 2027. In coming years, Congress will likely play a central role in shaping federal autonomous vehicle and robotaxi regulations, which will be critical to Uber’s success or failure in navigating the changing transportation environment.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

AllianceBernstein is a leading investment manager. Pelosi has made several AB stock trades in the past few years. In February 2021, she made two purchases of AB stock totaling 40,000 shares. She purchased another 10,000 shares in January 2022. Pelosi then dumped 20,000 shares of AB stock in December 2022 for an $11,510 loss. Most recently, she bought 25,000 shares in January 2026. AllianceBernstein has been far from a home-run investment for the congresswoman. The stock’s roughly 2% return has underperformed the S&P 500’s by more 80% since her February 2021 purchase.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is the parent company of Google and YouTube and is a global leader in online advertising. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 Alphabet Class A call options with a strike price of $150 expiring in January 2026. In December 2025, Pelosi contributed 7,704 shares of GOOGL stock to a donor-advised fund and purchased 20 Alphabet Class A call options with a strike price of $150 expiring in January 2027. In January 2026, Pelosi purchased 5,000 shares of GOOGL stock by exercising 50 call options. Since her January 2025 option purchase, Alphabet’s share price has gained about 68%.

[Read: 9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years]

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon is a market leader in e-commerce and public cloud services. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 Amazon call options with a strike price of $150 expiring in January 2026. In December 2025, Pelosi sold between $1 million and $5 million worth of Amazon stock and purchased 20 AMZN call options with a strike price of $120 that expire in January 2027. In January 2026, Pelosi exercised 50 call options and purchased 5,000 shares of AMZN stock. Amazon has secured several large U.S. government contracts over the years, including cloud services contracts with the National Security Agency.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, workstations, AI technology, and other advanced computing servers and supercomputers. In January 2025, Pelosi bought 50 Nvidia call options with an $80 strike price and a January 2026 expiration. In December 2025, Pelosi sold 20,000 Nvidia shares and bought 20 Nvidia call options with a strike price of $100 expiring in January 2027. NVDA has been one of the best-performing stocks in the entire stock market over the last 30 years, and in the past three years, NVDA stock is up around 370%.

Tempus AI Inc. (TEM)

Tempus AI is an AI technology healthcare diagnostics and services provider. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 Tempus AI call options with a strike price of $20 set to expire in January 2026. Pelosi’s purchase took place on Jan. 13, and Tempus launched its new AI-enabled personal health concierge app, olivia, eight days later. In January 2026, Pelosi exercised those 50 call options and purchased 5,000 shares of TEM stock. Pelosi’s investment was a major bullish catalyst. Tempus’ stock shot up more than 160% within three weeks of her initial disclosure but has since given up most of those gains.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple produces the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and other personal computing devices. In addition, its Services segment includes its App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and licensing businesses. In December 2024, Pelosi sold 31,600 Apple shares. In October 2025, Pelosi contributed 382 shares of Apple stock to Trinity University. In December 2025, Pelosi contributed 28,200 AAPL shares to a donor-advised fund. That same month, Pelosi sold 45,000 shares and bought 20 Apple call options with a strike price of $100 expiring in January 2027. Since her latest option purchase, AAPL stock is up more than 18%.

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8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/24/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.