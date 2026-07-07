7 Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now

A bull market has rewarded investors willing to take risks this year despite the gloomy headlines. And in particular, lesser-known…

A bull market has rewarded investors willing to take risks this year despite the gloomy headlines. And in particular, lesser-known companies with smaller market capitalizations and significant room to grow have proven that there is tremendous profit potential in 2026.

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These stocks often benefit the most when economic conditions improve, business spending accelerates and investors go “risk on” and chase growth-oriented names. Sure, smaller companies typically come with greater volatility than established blue chips, but a select group of these up-and-coming stocks has momentum that more than makes up for any concerns about scale.

For investors willing to take on the risks of smaller companies, the gravity-defying bull market of 2026 may present a great opportunity in the following that have had strong upside momentum over the past few months:

Stock Market capitalization 12-month return* Anterix Inc. (ticker: ATEX) $2.2 billion 333% AXT Inc. (AXTI) $4.2 billion 3,135% Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL) $1.6 billion 166%** Erasca Inc. (ERAS) $5.6 billion 1,218% FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) $2.0 billion 511% Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) $3.6 billion 430% Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) $5.2 billion 445%

*As of the July 1 close.

**Began trading on Dec. 10, 2025.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX)

Anterix occupies a unique niche in the communications sector by owning licensed 900-megahertz wireless spectrum specifically tailored for electric, water and other critical infrastructure operators. Anterix has recently signed agreements with utilities including CPS Energy while expanding partnerships with companies such as telecom giant Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) to accelerate network deployment. As electric utilities continue modernizing aging infrastructure and investing in grid resilience, the company’s specialized spectrum assets could become increasingly valuable. And as utility spending remains strong throughout the current economic cycle, thanks to the promise of AI data centers fueling power demand, Anterix may continue to give investors exposure to an overlooked infrastructure trend.

AXT Inc. (AXTI)

If you want jaw-dropping momentum in an up-and-coming stock, look no further than AXTI. Artificial intelligence has made semiconductor companies some of the market’s biggest winners, and AXT offers investors exposure to an earlier stage of the supply chain. The company manufactures specialized semiconductor substrates used in advanced chips, fiber-optic communications, data centers and other high-performance technologies. Management expects roughly 30% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 as demand for AI-related infrastructure continues to increase. Naturally, smaller semiconductor suppliers can experience greater volatility as capital spending fluctuates, but long-term demand for advanced chips appears to be winning over the bulls as this stock represents one of the highest fliers on Wall Street.

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL)

Cardinal Infrastructure Group focuses on the essential site development work needed to build new neighborhoods, commercial properties and municipal infrastructure throughout the Southeast. The company has grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic expansion, entering new regional markets while broadening its capabilities in paving, utilities and site preparation. In May, CDNL reported 64% revenue growth and a raised outlook. The housing market and commercial development can be cyclical, but long-term population growth across many southeastern states continues to support demand for new infrastructure that will likely fuel continued success for Cardinal in 2026.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS)

Biotechnology stocks are their own breed, but they can deliver substantial returns when promising drug candidates advance through clinical development. Erasca is focused on precision oncology, developing therapies that target cancers driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway, one of the most important areas of modern cancer research. Like many clinical-stage biotechnology companies, Erasca is not yet profitable and continues investing heavily in research rather than generating commercial revenue, and that makes the shares inherently speculative. However, strong investor enthusiasm surrounding oncology innovation, combined with a sizable development pipeline and multiple potential catalysts ahead — along with strong recent share momentum — make Erasca an intriguing stock for investors comfortable with higher levels of risk.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy develops fuel cell systems for utilities, data centers, industrial customers and municipalities. In an age of increased electricity demand thanks to the promise of AI, recent improvements in financing have strengthened investor sentiment and raised the profile of FCEL as a stock that will help accommodate next-gen technology growth. Specifically, FuelCell secured a $49 million financing package from the Export-Import Bank to support projects in South Korea. What’s more, it recently joined the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes to increase its visibility among institutional investors. FuelCell Energy still faces execution risks and operates in a competitive industry, but the stage is set for growth to continue as the power needs of the modern economy only continue to grow.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR)

While chipmakers like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) receive most of the attention from investors enamored with AI, the realities of semiconductor manufacturing depend on an extensive ecosystem of specialized suppliers. Ichor Holdings is one of those specialists, as it designs the gas and chemical delivery systems that allow advanced chipmaking equipment to operate efficiently during complex fabrication processes. To be clear, the company doesn’t manufacture semiconductors itself, but its products are essential to many of the world’s leading chip equipment makers. Considering industry forecasts expect the global semiconductor market to exceed $1 trillion in annual sales, ICHR is understandably rallying as a supporting player for this long-term tech megatrend. And with profits projected to roughly quadruple during fiscal 2026 before increasing again in 2027, that optimism seems justified by the fundamentals of this up-and-coming tech stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT)

Another secondary play on chips, Ultra Clean Holdings provides many of the critical components, subsystems and specialized services that semiconductor manufacturers rely on. As hyperscale cloud providers continue investing billions in AI infrastructure, second-level players like UCTT are rapidly becoming the go-to way to play a broad-based surge in semiconductor demand. Leadership has highlighted continued strength in AI-related customer demand, and broader semiconductor capital spending remains supportive, fueling the expectation UCTT will see more than 20% revenue growth in both 2026 and 2027. If the current bull market continues driving AI infrastructure spending higher, Ultra Clean is a simple and effective way to capitalize on that trend without worrying about the frothy high-profile names that most investors are chasing these days.

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Update 07/02/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.