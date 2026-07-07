7 Best Schwab ETFs for Retirement

Building a retirement portfolio does not mean you have to research and buy dozens of individual stocks and bonds. Charles…

Building a retirement portfolio does not mean you have to research and buy dozens of individual stocks and bonds. Charles Schwab offers a family of low-cost exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, that make it easy to build a diversified portfolio while keeping expenses very low. That matters because every dollar paid in fees is a dollar that cannot continue growing over time.

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The seven Schwab ETFs below can work together as the foundation of a retirement portfolio. They provide exposure to large U.S. companies, the broader U.S. stock market, international markets, dividend-paying companies, high-quality bonds, inflation-protected bonds and emerging markets. Together they give investors a simple way to spread risk while keeping costs to a minimum. Most charge annual expense ratios of just 0.03% to 0.06%, meaning the cost is only $3 to $6 each year for every $10,000 invested.

Here are seven of the best Schwab ETFs to buy for retirement:

ETF Expense Ratio Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (ticker: SCHX) 0.03% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) 0.03% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) 0.03% Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) 0.03% Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) 0.06% Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) 0.03% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) 0.06%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

SCHX tracks an index of about 750 of the largest publicly traded U.S. companies. Instead of investing in only one industry, it owns businesses across many sectors including technology, healthcare, financial services and manufacturing.

The fund’s expense ratio is just 0.03%, making it one of the least expensive U.S. stock ETFs available. For retirement investors, SCHX serves as an excellent core holding because it spreads money across hundreds of companies. If one company struggles, its impact on the overall portfolio is limited. Its low expenses also allow more of your investment returns to stay in your account instead of being lost to fees.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

SCHB tracks nearly the entire U.S. stock market by investing in about 2,500 companies. Unlike SCHX, which focuses on large companies, SCHB also includes medium-sized and smaller businesses.

The expense ratio is only 0.03% and the fund rarely buys and sells holdings, helping keep costs low.

Adding smaller companies provides additional growth potential over long periods, although they can experience bigger price swings along the way. For retirement investors, SCHB offers a simple way to own a large share of the American economy without trying to predict which companies or industries will perform best.

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

SCHF invests in about 1,500 companies located outside the United States in developed countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada and South Korea.

International investing helps reduce dependence on the U.S. economy alone. Different countries often grow at different rates and their markets do not always move in the same direction at the same time. That diversification can help smooth out returns over many years.

Even with broad international exposure, SCHF charges just 0.03% annually. For investors whose portfolios already include U.S. stock funds like SCHX and SCHB, SCHF adds valuable global diversification at a very low cost.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

SCHZ invests in thousands of high-quality U.S. government and investment-grade corporate bonds. It tracks one of the most widely followed bond indexes in the country and charges an expense ratio of only 0.03%.

Bonds often behave differently than stocks, making them an important part of many retirement portfolios. When stock prices fall sharply, high-quality bonds have often provided greater stability.

As retirement gets closer, many investors increase their bond holdings because protecting savings becomes just as important as growing them. SCHZ can help reduce overall portfolio swings while also providing regular income.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

SCHD owns about 100 large U.S. companies with strong financial health and long records of paying reliable dividends. Many of its holdings come from industries such as healthcare, consumer products and energy.

The fund charges an expense ratio of 0.06%, and its 30-day SEC yield was 3.3% as of July 14.

Dividend income can be especially valuable during retirement because it provides cash flow without requiring investors to sell shares during market declines. Rather than chasing the highest dividend yields, SCHD focuses on companies with solid finances and sustainable dividend payments, making it a strong choice for investors seeking both income and long-term growth.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP)

f SCHP invests in Treasury inflation-protected securities, commonly called TIPS. These bonds are backed by the U.S. government, and their value increases as inflation rises.

The expense ratio is only 0.03%.

Inflation is one of the biggest threats retirees face because it steadily reduces purchasing power over time. Even moderate inflation can make everyday expenses much more expensive during a retirement that lasts 20 or 30 years.

Adding SCHP alongside a traditional bond fund like SCHZ helps protect part of a portfolio from inflation while maintaining high-quality, fixed-income investments.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

SCHE invests in more than 2,000 companies across over 20 emerging-market countries including China, Taiwan and India.

The expense ratio is 0.06%.

Emerging markets tend to experience larger price swings than developed countries, but they also offer access to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies. As incomes rise and populations grow, many of these countries have the potential to deliver strong long-term economic growth.

For investors with many years until retirement, adding a modest allocation to SCHE can increase growth potential while providing another layer of diversification beyond the United States and other developed countries.

Building a Balanced Retirement Portfolio

Together, these seven Schwab ETFs can serve as the foundation of a diversified retirement portfolio. They provide exposure to U.S. stocks, international stocks, emerging markets, dividend-paying companies, traditional bonds and inflation-protected bonds.

The best mix depends on your age, your time horizon and your comfort with investment risk. Investors who are many years away from retirement often place a larger share of their portfolios in stock funds because they have more time to recover from market declines. Those who are approaching or already in retirement typically increase their bond holdings to help reduce volatility and generate more stable income.

One of the biggest advantages of this group of ETFs is cost. With expense ratios ranging from just 0.03% to 0.06%, investors can build a well-diversified portfolio for only a few dollars each year per $10,000 invested. Over decades, those savings can make a meaningful difference because more of your money remains invested and continues to compound.

Remember, no investment is guaranteed to make money, and every portfolio should reflect an investor’s own financial goals, risk tolerance and retirement timeline. These ETFs provide a simple, low-cost starting point, but they are intended for educational purposes and should not be considered personalized financial advice. Investors who are not sure how to allocate their portfolios may benefit from speaking with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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7 Best Schwab ETFs for Retirement originally appeared on usnews.com