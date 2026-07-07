7 Best Safe ETFs to Buy

No investment is completely risk-free. However, some exchange-traded funds are built to weather market turbulence better than others. With continued…

No investment is completely risk-free. However, some exchange-traded funds are built to weather market turbulence better than others.

With continued talk about an AI bubble, the risk of inflation and stock valuations remaining elevated in 2026 compared with recent history, many investors are looking for safe ETFs with long-term growth potential but lower risk.

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Safe ETFs are not guaranteed to eliminate losses during market downturns, but they do help spread risk across a big basket of securities while offering a tactical approach that can reduce volatility.

For long-term investors, a disciplined buy-and-hold strategy built around diversified ETFs has historically been one of the most effective ways to build wealth. And these seven ETFs combine the power of broad diversification, reasonable costs and low-risk investment approaches to make up the best safe ETFs to buy in 2026.

ETF Assets under management Expense ratio Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (ticker: VOO) $1.7 trillion 0.03% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) $98.2 billion 0.06% iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) $23.3 billion 0.15% iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) $1.2 billion 0.38% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) $397.9 billion 0.03% Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) $16.4 billion 0.03% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) $51.8 billion 0.03%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Assets: $1.7 trillion Expense ratio: 0.03%

Expert investors including Warren Buffett and John Bogle recommend low-cost S&P 500 index funds for most investors, and that’s true whether you want a safe portfolio or a growth-oriented approach. This Vanguard fund tracks the S&P 500 index, giving investors exposure to 500 of the largest publicly traded U.S. companies in a single investment. That diversification reduces company-specific risk while allowing investors to participate in the long-term growth of the U.S. economy. Obviously, a broad decline for the whole market will mean the S&P will slump, too, but in the long run the domestic stock market always recovers. Sticking with the biggest companies on Wall Street and having the discipline to avoid overtrading remains one of the safest and most dependable strategies, even in times of trouble.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Assets: $98.2 billion Expense ratio: 0.06%

Of course, if your fear of a downturn is driven by the much-hyped tech sector right now, then there are simple ways to bias your portfolio away from a potential AI bubble and toward more traditional stocks. SCHD is a great example of this strategy, focusing on companies with long histories of consistent success thanks to reliable cash flow — not future hype. This ETF’s focus on companies that consistently grow dividends favors financially healthy businesses with durable earnings and disciplined management. Its portfolio includes a select list of about 100 holdings such as Home Depot Inc. (HD) and Big Pharma leader Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK). It also offers a comparatively lighter focus on Silicon Valley, with only 11% in the tech sector compared with about 40% for the typical large-cap stock fund. That may reduce growth potential, but makes this a bit less volatile than other ETFs.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Assets: $23.3 billion Expense ratio: 0.15%

Directly addressing those volatility concerns, this ETF selects companies that have historically experienced lower price swings than their peers. The fund holds roughly 170 U.S. stocks and emphasizes established companies with durable business models and consistent cash flows. While “minimum volatility factors” don’t mean this safe ETF wholly eliminates market risk, the strategy is designed to reduce the severity of market declines compared with traditional funds. As proof, consider the fact that cyclical sectors such as energy, raw materials and real estate collectively represent only about 7% of total holdings. If you’re looking to avoid the stocks that may decline most during a recession or negative market event, the approach of USMV may be appealing right now.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)

Assets: $1.2 billion Expense ratio: 0.38%

Perhaps the most focused of the stock-based funds on this list, IHF is a play on a specific corner of the health sector — namely, medical service providers. Healthcare is often considered one of the market’s more defensive sectors because demand for care remains steady regardless of economic conditions. And while there are more aggressive and growth-oriented plays in the sector like startup drugmakers seeking the next blockbuster cure, providers are much more stable thanks to persistent demand for medical care. With only 60 total stocks like UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) and CVS Health Corp. (CVS), there is indeed risk in this ETF thanks to a comparative lack of diversification. However, the companies in IHF are well established with reliable revenue, and that makes this one of the best safe ETFs to buy given volatility risks in other industries right now.

[Read: 11 Top Sector ETFs to Buy.]

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Assets: $397.9 billion Expense ratio: 0.03%

Looking outside stock markets to fixed-income instruments, BND provides broad exposure to the U.S. investment-grade bond market through thousands of individual securities. The portfolio includes U.S. Treasury bonds, government agency debt and high-quality corporate bonds, helping reduce credit risk through extensive diversification. While bonds generally don’t deliver the same long-term growth as stocks, they have historically helped reduce overall portfolio volatility while providing steady income. BND has become one of the largest bond ETFs thanks to its simple strategy of low costs and broad diversification. For investors looking to balance stock holdings with a more stable asset class, BND remains one of the most dependable core bond funds available.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP)

Assets: $16.4 billion Expense ratio: 0.03%

A unique form of bonds, Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) are instruments tied to the rate of inflation — and thus a popular hedge against rising prices that can hurt stocks or erode the income stream of traditional bonds. The principal value of TIPS adjusts with changes in inflation so that the underlying securities appreciate and preserve investors’ purchasing power. There is risk here, as moderating inflation will also eat into the returns of TIPS, but given recent inflation rates above 4%, that doesn’t seem to be a particularly urgent concern. Furthermore, the fund boasts the backing of the U.S. government, the same as traditional bonds, to provide a high measure of certainty. With a very low expense ratio, SCHP offers a simple and cost-effective way to add inflation protection via a simple ETF holding.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Assets: $51.8 billion Expense ratio: 0.03%

Another tactical bond play, this Vanguard bond ETF straddles the middle ground between rock-solid government bonds and the higher yields available from corporate debt. The fund invests primarily in investment-grade corporate bonds — meaning the highest-rated companies out there — with relatively short maturities. This helps reduce sensitivity to changes in interest rates, avoids the risks that come with making bets that depend on a company’s success 20 years from now and generally produces more income than similar Treasury bonds. This combination of steady income, limited interest-rate exposure and broad diversification has made VCSH a popular choice for conservative investors seeking a modest boost in yield without taking on riskier assets like high-yield dividend stocks.

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7 Best Safe ETFs to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/09/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.