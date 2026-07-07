7 Agricultural Stocks and ETFs to Buy and Hold

Few long-term economic trends are as reliable as the need to produce more food for a growing global population. And…

Few long-term economic trends are as reliable as the need to produce more food for a growing global population.

And over the past few years, disruptions to supply chains have proven that agricultural commodities and related agricultural stocks involved in production can provide unique investing opportunities.

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With inflation rates running at more than 4% in 2026, chances are the tailwind for this sector won’t slow down anytime soon, either. So whether you’re looking to benefit from higher crop prices or simply add diversification to your portfolio, these agricultural stocks and exchange-traded funds offer tactical ways to gain exposure to the long-term trend of growing global food demand:

Stock/ETF Market capitalization Forward dividend yield Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ticker: ADM) $39.4 billion 2.5% Corteva Inc. (CTVA) $55.8 billion 0.9% Bunge Global SA (BG) $22.3 billion 2.5% Deere & Co. (DE) $157 billion 1.1% Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) $32.2 billion 3.2% VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO) $970.2 million* 2.2%** Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) $1.2 billion* 3.4%**

*Denotes net asset value for ETFs. **Trailing-12-month yield.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland is one of the world’s largest agricultural processors and commodity traders. Its primary business includes supplying ingredients for food and animal feed, and its product lineup includes grains, edible oils, flour, plant-based proteins and other agricultural ingredients. The company benefits from its global scale, diversified operations and more than a century of operation. Of note for income investors, ADM has also built a reputation as a reliable dividend payer, with nearly a century of uninterrupted dividend payments and more than 50 consecutive years of dividend increases, making it an attractive option for long-term dividend growth.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA)

One of the world’s largest pure-play agriculture companies, Corteva was formed in 2019 when then-DowDuPont spun off its agriculture division as an independent company. Today, Corteva operates through two core segments: seeds and crop protection. Because nearly all of its revenue is derived from agriculture, this stock offers investors focused exposure to rising global food demand and farm productivity. One item of note, however, is that the company is expected to restructure in the fourth quarter of this year. Corteva plans to separate into two publicly traded companies: an independent seed and genetics business (Vylor) and a separate herbicide and pesticide company. Both these stocks may also be strong agriculture stocks to buy, but it will take real-world earnings reports to prove the wisdom of this move in the long run.

Bunge Global SA (BG)

Global farm products giant Bunge buys, processes and sells crops like soybeans, grains and oilseeds then turns these crops into products for end users. That includes everything from animal feed to biofuels to specialty additives. Its wide global network and involvement across the supply chain help it benefit from shifts in crop demand and pricing, and the company is well positioned to capitalize on steady long-term growth as populations grow and energy needs evolve. The megatrend of growth for both demand and pricing in foodstuffs is creating a big tailwind for this leading agriculture stock, as evidenced by expectations for roughly 30% revenue growth this fiscal year.

Deere & Co. (DE)

Deere is one of the best-known names in agriculture thanks to its iconic green and yellow farm equipment. The company manufactures tractors, combines, precision agriculture technology and construction equipment used around the world. Farmers tend to invest in new machinery when crop conditions and farm income are healthy, making Deere’s business somewhat cyclical. However, its strong brand, large dealer network and growing focus on precision farming technologies have helped it remain a leader in the industry. For investors seeking exposure to agricultural equipment and innovation, Deere remains one of the sector’s premier companies.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Nutrien is one of the world’s largest agricultural input companies. It produces fertilizer and also operates an extensive retail network that supplies seeds, crop protection products, farm equipment and financial services to farmers. Its footprint spans across North and South America, Australia, and other regions. Fertilizer prices can fluctuate significantly, causing earnings and share prices to rise and fall with commodity markets. However, Nutrien’s business model at the front of the agricultural food chain, plus global reach and leadership in potash production, make it well positioned to benefit from long-term growth in agricultural productivity.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Looking beyond individual stocks, the VanEck Agribusiness ETF offers broad exposure to the agricultural industry. The fund invests in companies involved in farming equipment, fertilizers, seeds, livestock health and agricultural processing. Its holdings include many of the sector’s largest companies, including Corteva, Deere and Nutrien, as top positions. MOO has been the leading agribusiness stock ETF since its inception in 2007 and currently commands almost $1 billion in assets to make it the largest and most established option for investors.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)

Even bigger is this $1.2 billion Invesco fund, which ranks as the largest agriculture ETF by assets, as well as one of the largest commodity-focused funds on Wall Street. It takes a different approach by investing in agricultural products directly via futures markets rather than publicly traded stocks. Its holdings include contracts for cattle, corn, wheat, soybeans and sugar. Because commodity prices move separately from the typical Wall Street stock pressures, that can provide diversification and returns that are not correlated to other investments. That can be good in certain circumstances, but also disappointing if Wall Street rallies while the performance of agricultural futures lag. Keep this unique nature in mind when looking for the right agricultural stocks and ETFs for your personal portfolio.

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7 Agricultural Stocks and ETFs to Buy and Hold originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/15/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.