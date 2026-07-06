6 STEM Research Conferences for High School Students

For high school students engaged in independent or mentored research, conferences offer opportunities to formally present findings and receive feedback…

For high school students engaged in independent or mentored research, conferences offer opportunities to formally present findings and receive feedback from professionals. Unlike competitions that emphasize rankings or awards, research conferences tend to focus on communication and scholarly engagement.

Here are six research conferences and symposia that allow high school students to learn about scientific research and present their work.

1. Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair

Regeneron ISEF functions as both a large-scale research exhibition and an academic conference. Qualifying students present original STEM research through poster sessions and formal interviews with scientists and engineers.

Students must qualify by winning or placing as a finalist at a local, regional, state or national science fair that is affiliated with ISEF, which are typically held between January and April.

Typical timing and location: May. U.S. cities vary annually.

Examples of past research topics: Cancer biology, materials science, artificial intelligence, public health, renewable energy, neuroscience and environmental engineering.

Best for: Students with completed experimental or lab-based research.

[READ: 10 Science Fairs and Competitions for Teen Innovators]

2. MIT THINK Scholars Research Symposium

The MIT THINK Scholars program supports students in the early stages of developing a research project. Selected finalists receive mentorship from Massachusetts Institute of Technology undergraduates along with funding to carry out their proposed work. The program culminates in a symposium at MIT, where students present their completed projects to peers and faculty.

Presentations emphasize research design, problem-solving and feasibility rather than fully developed experimental results.

Typical timing and location: Applications open in November, finalists are announced in February, and project completion and symposium take place in June.

Examples of past research topics: Assistive medical devices, software tools for data analysis, engineering solutions to accessibility challenges and applied STEM innovations.

Best for: Students seeking mentorship and resources to actualize their research proposal.

3. Harvard Science Research Conference

Hosted by the Harvard Undergraduate Research Association, the Harvard Science Research Conference is a two-day event that introduces students to academic research and scientific communication. The conference features Harvard faculty keynotes, small group workshops and mentorship from Harvard students.

Students may apply with or without prior research experience, making the conference accessible to those earlier in the research process.

Typical timing and location: August. Harvard University in Massachusetts.

Examples of past research topics: Public health studies, social science research, computer science projects, environmental analysis and biomedical investigations.

Best for: Students seeking early exposure to academic conferences and scientific research.

[READ: What to Know About K-12 Online Schools]

4. Stanford Institutes of Medicine Summer Research Symposium

Students participating in Stanford’s SIMR program conduct mentored biomedical research alongside Stanford faculty and researchers over the course of several weeks. The program concludes with a formal research symposium where students present their findings through poster sessions and discussions with faculty and peers.

Typical timing and location: August. Stanford University in California.

Examples of past research topics: Cancer biology, genetics, neuroscience, immunology, epidemiology and clinical research.

Best for: Students seeking a comprehensive STEM research program that culminates in a conference-style presentation.

5. American Junior Academy of Science Research Conference

The American Junior Academy of Science hosts an annual student research conference held alongside the American Association for the Advancement of Science annual meeting. Students present original research papers or posters in a scholarly conference setting and interact with scientists, researchers and peers from across the country.

Participation typically occurs through state junior academies that select students to represent their region at the national meeting.

Typical timing and location: February, alongside the AAAS Annual Meeting. U.S. cities vary annually.

Examples of past research topics: Molecular biology, environmental science, engineering design, data science and interdisciplinary STEM research.

Best for: Students interested in presenting research in a conference setting connected to the broader scientific community.

[READ: Early College Programs: What to Know]

6. Summer Science Program Research Symposium

Students in the Summer Science Program present collaborative research projects developed during the program’s intensive residential research experience. Teams work together on projects in fields such as astrophysics, genomics or biochemistry and present their findings at a concluding symposium.

The presentations emphasize the research process, data analysis and scientific reasoning.

Typical timing and location: July through August at SSP program sites in the U.S.

Examples of past research topics: Near-Earth asteroid orbit determination, genomic sequencing analysis, molecular structure modeling and computational biology.

Best for: Students participating in intensive residential STEM research programs.

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