5 Top Romantic River Cruise Lines for Couples

River cruising offers a decidedly more intimate sailing experience than hitting the high seas on an ocean liner — making…

River cruising offers a decidedly more intimate sailing experience than hitting the high seas on an ocean liner — making it ideal for lovebirds looking to get away. The smaller vessels not only provide fewer crowds and more personalized service, but also the ability to dip in and out of quaint ports closer to the heart of picturesque destinations. Keep reading to see which romantic river cruise line is your perfect match.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Bringing the eclectic style and cozy ambiance of a boutique hotel to the water, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises offers luxury sailings for couples who appreciate the finer things in life. The sumptuous suites come with handcrafted furnishings, spacious marble bathrooms, and fresh fruit and cookies delivered daily, as well as butlers ready to cater to your every whim.

Duos can indulge in decadent date nights at the ship’s gourmet restaurants after days spent relaxing together at the Serenity River Spa or by the heated pool. When you are off the ship, Uniworld can arrange an assortment of curated excursions, from private concerts and after-hours museum tours to active pursuits like kayaking and cycling. Uniworld sails on some of the most iconic waterways throughout Europe, Africa, Asia and South America, including the Rhône, Douro and Mekong rivers.

Viking River Cruises

Perhaps Viking’s biggest draw for couples is its adults-only policy. With no kids running around and no splashy casinos or wild water parks on board, Viking’s river cruises — which sail on waterways in Europe and Asia, as well as the Mississippi River and Nile River — cater to refined, curious couples.

Bond with your significant other while attending history and art lectures or learning new culinary skills while watching cooking demonstrations of regional fare. There are also plenty of quiet spaces you both can steal away to, from a curated library filled with destination-oriented books to the Aquavit Terrace for alfresco dining and picture-perfect views. A variety of staterooms are on offer (all with a view), and shore experiences vary from wine tastings at Wachau Valley vineyards to Mozart and Strauss concerts in Vienna, Austria.

AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways sails along scenic rivers in Asia, Africa, South America and Europe, offering unique experiences for couples with varying interests. Those whose favorite date nights involve gastronomic experiences will specifically enjoy the Wine Cruise itineraries and the exceptional onboard cuisine; AmaWaterways is one of the few river cruise lines inducted into La Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs (a renowned international gastronomy society). Meanwhile, music lovers can delight in live musical performances and concerts, while active couples take guided hiking and cycling tours together.

Spouses looking for the ultimate romantic experience can opt for a Europe sailing, where they can book AmaWaterways’ Vow Renewal Package. It includes a symbolic vow renewal ceremony, a couples’ massage, a custom dessert made by the onboard chef, a bottle of Champagne and turn-down service with rose petals.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours

With a comprehensive all-inclusive model covering fine dining, beverages, luggage handling, tips and excursions, plus expert butlers who can assist with everything from delivering drinks to doing your laundry, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours makes it easy for partners to focus on each other. While sailing along idyllic waterways in Europe and Southeast Asia, couples can attend exclusive cultural events ranging from a Champagne breakfast at Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia, to a visit to the Palais des Papes in Avignon, France.

Aboard the custom-designed ships, you’ll be treated to lavish suites complete with premium amenities like outdoor hot tubs, Scenic Sun Lounges, complimentary daily canapes and pillow menus (amenities vary depending on which suite you choose). Best of all, expect an intimate atmosphere: Vessels sailing through Europe can hold up to 163 passengers, and ships sailing in Southeast Asia carry fewer than 70 guests.

Avalon Waterways

Avalon Waterways takes a personalized approach to river cruising, providing diverse itineraries throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and South America. The cruise line makes it easy for couples to customize their days with three types of excursions per port: Active, Discovery and Classic. What’s more, opportunities for romance don’t end when the sun goes down: Avalon After Dark offers everything from swanky soirées to late nights listening to live music in the Panorama Lounge.

When hunger strikes, dine on fresh, local cuisine at a variety of elegant venues — or request the crew pack you a cozy picnic basket for two to take ashore. Still, one of the biggest appeals to cruising with Avalon as a couple is the size of the staterooms. You’ll find some of the largest accommodations in the industry, fitted with open-air balconies and plush beds facing wall-to-wall windows — perfect for watching the sights float by without leaving your covers.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Christina Maggitas is an editor for the Travel section at U.S. News & World Report, where she researches, writes, fact-checks and edits a variety of travel and lifestyle content, including hotel profiles, cruise ship profiles, vacation ranking lists, travel rewards profiles and more. She has previously written for publications like Green Global Travel and the Blue Ridge Mountains Travel Guide.

You might also be interested in:

— Best River Cruise Lines

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— Top All-Inclusive River Cruises

— Best Rhône River Cruises

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