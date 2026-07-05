5 Small-Cap Semiconductor Stocks That Could Take Off

Artificial intelligence has turned semiconductor stocks into some of the market’s most closely watched investments. But for many investors, the…

Artificial intelligence has turned semiconductor stocks into some of the market’s most closely watched investments. But for many investors, the chip trade has also started to feel awfully crowded.

Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) tend to dominate the conversation, and for good reason. These companies are central to the buildout of AI data centers and next-generation computing infrastructure. But they’re not the only companies that stand to benefit as demand for chips, chipmaking equipment and semiconductor services grows.

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The semiconductor conversation has become dominated by a handful of household names, but history shows that once an industry enters a major expansion, some of the most interesting opportunities begin to appear further down the supply chain, experts say.

That supply chain opportunity may become more important as AI moves into its next phase. The first stage of the AI boom was largely about training bigger and better models, a task that rewarded the largest and most powerful chipmakers.

“The next phase is running those models at scale, and it rewards efficiency, meaning performance per watt, performance per dollar and how cleverly you move memory around,” says Brendan Burke, analyst and research director for semiconductors, supply chain and emerging tech at The Futurum Group. “When the binding constraint becomes power and memory rather than peak training compute, you don’t need the single biggest chip, you need the right-sized one.”

Burke says that creates openings for smaller, specialized players “who would never beat Nvidia at its own game.”

That’s where small-cap semiconductor stocks come in. These companies aren’t necessarily designing the most famous AI processors. Instead, they may make the tools used to package chips, the memory used in mission-critical systems, the programmable technology used in aerospace and defense, or the materials and components needed before chips ever reach the market.

The opportunity is real, but so are the risks. Smaller semiconductor companies can be volatile, and Burke says customer concentration is one of the biggest red flags because these companies often depend on a small number of large orders. He also says investors should watch balance sheets, gross margins, capacity utilization, backlog and geopolitical exposure.

In other words, the goal is not to buy any small company that mentions AI. It is to find smaller semiconductor businesses with a specific role in the industry’s expansion and a catalyst that could help them stand out.

That doesn’t mean every small chip stock is a bargain. Many smaller companies depend on continued capital spending across the semiconductor industry.

Pay attention to customer concentration, cash flow, profitability and whether management can continue funding growth without repeatedly raising capital. Small companies can deliver exceptional returns, but they also tend to experience much larger swings when expectations change.

Still, the opportunity is clear. The goal is not necessarily to find the next household name overnight, but to identify smaller companies with durable advantages that can benefit as the broader semiconductor industry expands.

Here are five small-cap semiconductor stocks that could be poised to take off:

Stock Market Capitalization Why It’s Worth Watching Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) $342.3 million AI chip-packaging demand is boosting orders and backlog. Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) $476.2 million A new defense contract could expand demand for specialty memory. Ceva Inc. (CEVA) $1.2 billion Licenses AI chip designs for devices beyond data centers. QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) $296.2 million Signed a government-backed space chip program contract. Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) $2.2 billion Specializes in silicon carbon chips to move power efficiently.

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS)

Amtech Systems is poised to benefit if semiconductor investment remains strong over the next two years thanks to its involvement in equipment used in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Amtech provides the tools, supplies and support services chipmakers use to package AI semiconductors and advanced wafer fabrication. The trajectory looks strong, with a 31% increase in revenue year over year in its latest fiscal quarter, driven largely by AI product demand. Customer orders also reached $21.1 million for the quarter, and the future looks bright thanks to a $22.3 million backlog.

The risk here is that Amtech depends heavily on continued capital spending across the industry, so any slowdown in semiconductor investment or delays in customer orders could quickly affect growth.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM)

Everspin is a more specialized pick. It makes magnetoresistive random access memory, or MRAM, used in data centers and other critical applications.

The big catalyst here is a $40 million, two-and-a-half-year agreement it just signed to provide MRAM process technology and engineering services for U.S. defense industrial base customers, a network that provides the Department of Defense with materials and products. That gives the company a defense angle on top of the AI hype angle.

Its latest quarter also showed improving demand: Revenue was $14.9 million, up from $13.1 million a year earlier. MRAM product sales also rose to $14.1 million from $11 million the same quarter last year.

But investors still need to be realistic: Everspin posted a GAAP net loss of $300,000, and guidance says the company expects another GAAP loss next quarter.

[Read: 7 Best Semiconductor Stocks for 2026]

Ceva Inc. (CEVA)

Ceva provides the chip designs and software that help electronics companies build smarter devices that can connect, sense their surroundings and run AI. Its tech is found in more than 21 billion devices, from cars to PCs and mobile devices.

Its latest quarterly earnings suggest the company is on an upward trajectory. Revenue increased 11% year over year with licensing and related revenues reaching their highest level in three years. AI represented more than one-fifth of licensing and related revenues. The company also signed 14 intellectual property licensing agreements in the quarter.

That said, risks still abound. Royalty revenue can be uneven, and competition can be fierce. CEO Amir Panush also noted softness in smartphones, which partially offset royalty revenues in the quarter. Geopolitical risks and instability, including tariffs, can also impact earnings.

QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK)

This small-cap semiconductor stock has a timely government contract angle. QuickLogic develops chips that can be programmed after they’re made, with versions built to handle harsh environments and endpoint AI solutions.

The company recently announced a $13 million contract to keep developing radiation-hardened versions of its tech for future Department of Defense strategic and space systems. Better yet, the broader program’s ceiling was raised to about $88 million over multiple years. QuickLogic also saw a 16.8% increase in revenue from continuing operations year over year and a 35% increase over the previous quarter. However, revenue is still very small at $5.1 million for the quarter, and the company posted a GAAP net loss of $2.2 million.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF)

Wolfspeed is what Burke calls a “deep-value turnaround.” But this also makes it high risk. The company specializes in silicon carbon, or SiC, a chip material that can help move power more efficiently in electric vehicles, industrial systems and, increasingly, AI data centers. Burke says Wolfspeed’s SiC technology could benefit as AI data centers move toward higher-voltage power systems, including Nvidia’s 800-volt roadmap.

“The catalyst is that it just emerged from a prepackaged Chapter 11 that eliminated roughly $4.6 billion in debt, cutting its debt load about 70% and giving it a workable balance sheet for the first time in a while,” he says.

The risk is that operations are still messy: Fiscal third-quarter revenue fell year over year, and gross margin remained negative. Its flagship chipmaking plant is also “badly underutilized, so the technology is well positioned, but the company has a lot left to prove,” according to Burke.

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5 Small-Cap Semiconductor Stocks That Could Take Off originally appeared on usnews.com