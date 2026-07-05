5 Insights From Trump’s 2025 Financial Disclosure

President Donald Trump recently filed his 2025 annual financial disclosure documents, giving investors a window into his personal investments. Unlike…

President Donald Trump recently filed his 2025 annual financial disclosure documents, giving investors a window into his personal investments. Unlike other modern U.S. presidents, Trump has opted not to place his businesses and investments in blind trusts. In fact, his latest financial disclosure highlights the staggering number of investments and business ventures Trump is juggling.

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Trump’s critics have raised ethics concerns about the president using the Oval Office to enrich himself, while supporters argue Trump is entitled to profit from the policies his administration has implemented to support U.S. economic growth. Here are five insights from Trump’s financial disclosures:

1. Cryptocurrency is Trump’s largest income source.2. Trump earned $2.2 billion in income in 2025.3. Trump has multiple lucrative foreign property projects.4. Some of Trump’s largest investments are big U.S. tech stocks.5. Trump’s investments are copious and convoluted.

1. Cryptocurrency Is Trump’s Largest Income Source

Trump has leaned into cryptocurrency industry investments and partnerships, and those relationships have now become his largest source of income. In 2025, Trump reported about $515 million in proceeds from selling tokens released by World Liberty Financial and about $65 million from selling equity in World Liberty’s holding company. Trump also disclosed $635 million in earnings from a licensing agreement for “Celebration Coins,” which Bloomberg later reported were related to Trump’s memecoin business CIC Digital LLC. Finally, Trump reported $196 million in income from equity sales of Stablecoin Holdco LLC.

In total, Trump reported $1.4 billion in income from the cryptocurrency industry in 2025, making it his single largest income source during his first year in the White House.

While Trump has raked in cash from his crypto investments and relationships, crypto investors haven’t fared so well. Both the $MELANIA and $TRUMP memecoins are down more than 90% since their launches in January 2025. Even the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is down about 40% since Trump took office.

2. Trump Earned $2.2 Billion in Income in 2025

In addition to his $1.4 billion in earnings from the crypto industry, Trump generated income from investments in stocks and real estate, as well as licensing deals and other sources. In total, Trump generated a staggering $2.2 billion in income during the first calendar year of his second term in the White House.

To put that $2.2 billion of annual income in perspective, his predecessor Joe Biden reportedly had a net worth of around $10 million during his final year in office, according to Forbes. GoBankingRates estimates President Barack Obama had a net worth of around $70 million as of 2025. After more than a decade of book sales and lucrative speaking engagements following his tenure in the White House, Forbes estimates President George W. Bush grew his net worth to more than $40 million as of mid-2024.

Another way of looking at these numbers is that Trump generated income of nearly 20 times the total net worth of the three previous presidents combined in only the first year of his second term.

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3. Trump Has Multiple Lucrative Foreign Property Projects

Trump remains active in the real estate industry, including international property projects. Trump reported $38 million in international licensing income from projects in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman in 2025. As of early 2026, he had at least 10 overseas developments and at least 22 more in progress, including large deals with Saudi Arabia’s Dar Global. Recent Trump-branded international development projects include a golf community in Qatar, luxury towers in Dubai, new developments in Oman, a Trump Tower in Oman and projects in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Wall Street Journal reports businesses affiliated with Trump received roughly $300 million from entities in the Middle East in 2025. Critics of Trump’s business dealings are understandably uncomfortable with the potential conflicts of interest for Trump in the region, particularly given the recent U.S. military actions in Iran.

4. Some of Trump’s Largest Investments Are Big U.S. Tech Stocks

Trump has a long history of butting heads with big U.S. tech companies, but he hasn’t let that stop him from profiting from their rising stock prices. Trump’s public bashing of big tech companies goes back to his first term in office, when he repeatedly accused Twitter, Meta Platforms Inc. (ticker: META), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) and others of political bias and suppression of information that could have influenced the outcome of the 2020 election. When Trump was kicked off social media platforms in 2020, he sued big tech companies and ultimately secured multiple large settlements, including a $25 million settlement from Meta, a $10 million settlement from Twitter (now X) and a $24.5 million settlement from Alphabet in 2025.

Trump’s latest financial disclosures reveal some of his largest individual stock holdings are big tech companies that he has worked closely with or that have extensive ties to the government, including iPhone maker Apple Inc. (AAPL), artificial intelligence semiconductor leader Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), cloud services and enterprise software giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), AI infrastructure technology company Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), and data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), which works extensively with U.S. federal agencies and the military.

5. Trump’s Investments Are Copious and Convoluted

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Trump’s latest financial disclosures is just how complicated and convoluted his business and investment interests are. His disclosures are full of countless real estate holdings, business affiliates, licensing deals, digital assets and securities investments. His income comes from several interwoven entities, including family-controlled businesses, the Trump Organization and multiple third-party-managed brokerage accounts. Trump has disclosed international licensing deals in the Middle East, equity transactions with cryptocurrency-focused entities such as World Liberty Financial, stock and bond holdings of big tech companies in multiple investment accounts, and a number of overlapping income sources.

For perspective on just how complex his financial web is, Trump’s 2025 financial disclosure is 927 pages long compared to Vice President JD Vance’s 17-page financial disclosure. Biden’s final financial disclosure document was 11 pages long, while Obama’s was just eight pages.

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5 Insights From Trump’s 2025 Financial Disclosure originally appeared on usnews.com