5 Best Free Stock Analysis and Research Tools

One of the best things about investing and trading in 2026 is that even the average retail trader has access…

One of the best things about investing and trading in 2026 is that even the average retail trader has access to an unprecedented amount of data and analytical tools. Unfortunately, many of those resources are not free, and even the resources that are affordable can add up if you’re paying for multiple subscriptions at a time.

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More and more information, analytics and useful tools these days are hiding behind paywalls, but there are still plenty of great free resources out there for investors. In fact, many platforms have both free and paid tiers, allowing users to choose to pay for a more in-depth experience if they want.

You don’t need to pay more than $30,000 per year for access to a Bloomberg Terminal to monitor global markets. In fact, you don’t even have to pay a dime for high-quality stock screeners, stock chart analysis tools, access to sell-side analyst research or even financial filings and disclosures directly from public companies.

There are plenty of lackluster free stock analysis resources out there that are free for good reason. However, the following five platforms are popular among professional traders for providing high-quality services and tools free of charge:

— FinViz.

— TradingView.

— Yahoo Finance.

— SEC EDGAR.

— Online brokerages.

FinViz

FinViz offers plenty of useful and in-depth features for free, but it is best known for its advanced stock screening capabilities.

Sometimes, an investor may have an idea about what types of stocks to buy, but actually tracking down the stocks that fit that idea can be more difficult than it seems. FinViz’s free stock screener allows users to filter stocks by dozens of different descriptive, valuation, technical and performance metrics. Stock screeners don’t necessarily provide much research depth, but they can narrow down a group of stocks and provide an excellent starting point when choosing which stocks to buy.

The platform’s help page is also an excellent resource for investors who are just beginning to learn finance terminology or even for experts who need a refresher on what certain fundamental and technical terms mean and how they are calculated.

In addition, FinViz has helpful charts and heat maps that can help traders easily visualize market trends.

All the FinViz features mentioned above come absolutely free, but the platform also has a paid Elite Tier subscription that includes features such as interactive multi-layout charts, screening with more than 20 additional advanced filters, real-time market data and the ability to export financial data via FinViz APIs.

TradingView

For technical stock traders or even for casual investors who want to visualize a stock’s trading patterns, a stock chart is the first place to start. But not all stock charts are created equal.

TradingView is a leading financial platform that provides world-class charting as well as advanced technical analysis indicators and multi-asset screeners. In addition to its core stock charts, TradingView also has a large social network of traders that allows users to share trading ideas, backtested strategies and custom indicators and settings.

TradingView’s free tier gives users access to the company’s signature charting platform, which comes with more than 100 built-in indicators and drawing tools. These tools and features go well beyond the classical technical indicators like RSI, MACD and Bollinger Bands. In fact, TradingView even has its own programming language, Pine Script, that traders can use to code proprietary indicators and strategies that can be added to a stock chart and used for analysis.

TradingView even allows users to practice potential trading strategies with risk-free paper trading and track macroeconomic data by plotting economic indicators directly onto stock charts.

In addition to its free subscription tier, TradingView offers four premium subscription tiers with varying amounts of additional advanced features ranging in price from $12.95 to $199.95 per month.

Yahoo Finance

There are plenty of financial news and media platforms out there, but Yahoo Finance stands out from the pack as a free hub for real-time U.S. stock quotes and analysis, portfolio tracking and breaking stock market news. Yahoo Finance’s free users have access to analyst estimates, corporate financial statements, press releases and historical pricing data for stocks and other assets.

Yahoo Finance’s free users can read breaking financial news coverage from more than 100 media sources covering stock market news, economic news, housing market news and other important, market-moving areas. They also have access to several newsletters, including the daily Morning Brief and Daily Movers newsletters and the weekly Week in Tech and Mind Your Money newsletters.

The free tier includes basic equity, mutual fund, ETF, futures and other screeners. It also comes with features such as custom watchlists, earnings calendars, stock comparison tools, a currency converter, portfolio monitoring, stock charting and dozens of other benefits.

If you’re looking for even more features, Yahoo Finance also has Bronze, Silver and Gold premium subscription tiers that cost $6.95, $24.95 and $49.95 per month, respectively.

SEC EDGAR

Instead of reading second-hand accounts of stock market news, investors can access it straight from the companies themselves by using the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system, or SEC EDGAR.

SEC EDGAR is the U.S. government’s official database of corporate financial filings by all publicly traded companies. The SEC legally requires public companies to file documents such as quarterly 10-Q statements, insider trading disclosures and annual 10-K filings directly on SEC EDGAR. When financial news outlets report on things like company earnings reports, management changes, asset sales and other material events and news alerts, they are often getting that information directly from new company filings on SEC EDGAR. And the best part about the platform is that it’s completely free for the public to access.

The EDGAR platform boosts transparency for public companies, but there are also downsides to using it. First, the search function is not particularly user-friendly, and there may be multiple companies or subsidiaries of companies that have very similar names, adding to the confusion. In addition, official financial documents are often full of formal accounting language and legal terminology, making them more difficult to decipher than standard press releases found on company websites.

Online Brokerages

To find one of the best free sources of stock analysis and research tools, look no further than your online brokerage account. Whether you have a trading account with Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E-Trade or any other popular online brokerage, it’s likely you have access to a treasure trove of stock screeners, interactive charting features and third-party analyst research reports.

For example, Fidelity provides free access to research reports from Zacks Investment Research, Reuters and Argus, as well as its own Equity Summary Score, a consolidated, accuracy-weighted indication of analyst sentiment for each stock.

Charles Schwab provides users with its own proprietary Schwab Equity Rating system, grading more than 3,000 stocks on an A to F scale based on their outlooks. Schwab’s thinkorswim platform also includes advanced charting, stock pattern scanning, real-time data visualization and other features.

These particular online brokerages are well known for their free features, but most others also offer at least basic analyst research, real-time charts, stock screeners and newsfeeds.

If you happen to have a bare-bones brokerage account on a platform that does not offer many analysis and research tools, you can always sign up for free accounts at other brokerages to get a preview of the types of features they offer before you begin trading.

[Read: 5 Good Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2026 and Beyond]

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5 Best Free Stock Analysis and Research Tools originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/15/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.