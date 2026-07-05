5 Best Cheap Stocks Under $5 to Buy Right Now

Stocks priced under $5 often get dismissed as speculative, risky or simply cheap for a reason. To be fair, many…

Stocks priced under $5 often get dismissed as speculative, risky or simply cheap for a reason. To be fair, many of them are. Low share prices can reflect weak balance sheets, unproven business models or companies that have yet to earn investor trust. But that doesn’t mean investors should write off the entire category.

“Many of the names that we own were once $5 stocks,” says Chris Retzler, portfolio manager of the Needham Small Cap Growth Fund (ticker: NESGX). “That is not a bad place to be starting for value investors who are willing to do a lot of homework.”

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Low-Priced Stocks: Opportunity or Value Trap?

The key is knowing the difference between a low-priced stock and a low-quality business. A company trading under $5 may be an early-stage growth story or a turnaround candidate, or it may be a value trap with little path to profitability.

This distinction matters even more in 2026. Mega-cap technology stocks still dominate the market conversation, but the artificial intelligence buildout is pushing capital spending into data centers, power infrastructure, memory chips and other parts of the supply chain. AI-related capital spending is estimated to reach roughly $765 billion in 2026 and $7.6 trillion between 2026 and 2031, according to Goldman Sachs research.

For smaller suppliers, that spending can create opportunity. Retzler says the bull market is beginning to broaden as some of the largest companies move beyond buybacks and dividends and start putting more capital to work in their businesses. “One company’s capital expenditure can become another company’s revenue source,” he says.

This can benefit smaller suppliers tied to areas such as semiconductors, computer memory, rare earth materials, optical components, power infrastructure, data centers and military modernization, Retzler says. He has not seen tech management teams this excited about their opportunities in years, particularly as supply-chain bottlenecks, reshoring and defense spending create new demand.

He also points to healthier equity capital markets and improving merger-and-acquisition activity as signs the environment for smaller companies may be improving.

How to Evaluate Cheap Stocks Under $5

Still, investors shouldn’t confuse opportunity with easy money. Low-priced stocks can move fast in both directions, and momentum can push prices beyond what the fundamentals justify. “You need to be price disciplined in your purchases,” Retzler says.

Before buying a company’s shares, he recommends looking closely at the strength of the board of directors and management team. That includes insider ownership, open-market stock purchases, end-market demand, access to capital and the experience of individual board members.

Investors should also look for a diverse mix of corporate, operational, legal and transactional expertise. If the company operates globally, Retzler says, its board should include international experience to help navigate cross-border business. If the company was venture-backed, investors can also review the track record of the venture capitalists that helped bring it public.

Finally, vet not just the industry the company is in, but also the industries it serves. The best cheap stocks are not just low-priced; they have credible leadership, access to capital and a realistic path to benefit from larger spending trends.

With all of this in mind, here are five cheap stocks under $5 that merit a closer look:

Stock Market capitalization Year-to-date return as of July 10 Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) $219.8 million 46.5% Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) $212.2 million 12% Indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) $926.5 million 25.8% Kopin Corp. (KOPN) $693.7 million 66.7% Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) $142.3 million 57.6%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN)

Valens Semiconductor is one of those small-cap chip companies operating behind the scenes of some very big technology trends. The company develops high-speed-connectivity chips used in audio-video and automotive applications like advanced driver-assistance systems.

The automotive angle is its strongest hook right now. In February, the company partnered with global automotive camera supplier MCNEX Co. Ltd. (97520.KS) to launch automotive-grade cameras powered by Valens’ chipsets. But Valens also shows traction outside automotive: In June, Barco NV (OTC: BCNAF) chose Valens’ HDBaseT chipsets to power a USB-C extension kit for ClickShare videoconferencing systems. Valens’ first-quarter 2026 results were also promising. It reported $16.9 million in revenue for the quarter, exceeding guidance, with a healthy increase in automotive revenue for the quarter.

Valens’ niche looks increasingly relevant as vehicles, workplaces and digital systems become more sensor- and data-heavy, but small-cap semiconductor volatility still comes with the territory.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)

Ceragon Networks develops 5G wireless transport systems used by public safety organizations, utility and energy companies, government agencies, and more. In plain English, Ceragon helps customers move data faster, something that’s increasingly important as AI workloads and edge computing continue to expand.

As of May, Ceragon had received roughly $86 million in year-to-date orders from operators in India alone. Earlier, it also highlighted about $10 million in private-network contracts across utilities, mining, defense and the public sector, showing demand across multiple end markets. These contracts are expected to add about $7.4 million to 2026 revenue.

First-quarter 2026 revenue fell 4.1% year over year, but gross margin improved. GAAP operating income also rose to $2.1 million from an operating loss a year earlier. That makes it a more established infrastructure play than many sub-$5 tech stocks.

Indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Indie Semiconductor develops semiconductors and software for industrial applications like humanoid robotics and advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS, including radar, LiDAR, computer vision and in-cabin monitoring systems. LiDAR helps vehicles see, process and react to the world around them, something that’s becoming more important as vehicles are increasingly autonomous.

That opportunity appears to be gaining momentum. Indie recently announced a partnership to provide artificial intelligence-powered driver and occupant monitoring systems for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s (MOM.F) premium electric SUVs in India. It also had solid first-quarter results, with revenue up 3% year over year and a $25 million radar chipset production order from a Tier 1 partner. Just last month it launched an edge-AI system-on-chip for automotive perception and humanoid robots. It’s still a speculative play, but the opportunities are real.

[Read: 6 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy in 2026]

Kopin Corp. (KOPN)

Kopin specializes in microdisplays and optical systems used in defense, military, industrial and consumer applications. In May, it won a $21.5 million follow-on production contract to supply U.S.-made thermal imaging eyepiece assemblies for a major defense prime contractor, reinforcing its role in domestic mission-critical vision systems.

Kopin is also building momentum in drones. In June, it said it had received multiple prototype orders for its Sentinel first-person-view optical modules, evaluating the product for U.S. government drone programs.

For investors looking for a lower-priced company tied to defense spending and next-generation military technology, Kopin offers exposure to a niche market that appears to be gaining traction.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor designs analog and mixed-signal chips for a wide array of applications, from industrial and automotive to computing and communication. With 45 years of operating history and around 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, it may be a small and low-priced stock, but it has a strong backbone to support it.

In June, Magnachip launched two sixth-generation 600V Super Junction MOSFETs designed for AI servers, electric vehicle chargers and industrial power applications. First-quarter revenue rose 3.3% year over year and jumped nearly 14% from the previous quarter. Gross profit margin also improved sequentially, though the company still reported an operating loss. This makes it more of a speculative turnaround play suitable for investors who want exposure to AI infrastructure, EV charging and industrial power demand.

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5 Best Cheap Stocks Under $5 to Buy Right Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/13/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.