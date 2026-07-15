15+ Exciting New River Cruise Ships Debuting in 2026, 2027 and Beyond

Whether you’ve taken a dozen river cruises or you’re planning your first river sailing, it always pays to keep up…

Whether you’ve taken a dozen river cruises or you’re planning your first river sailing, it always pays to keep up with the latest and greatest boats that are set to hit the market. River cruise ships tend to debut at a much quicker rate than larger ocean ships, so cruise lines may debut five or 10 new vessels in any given year. Read on to discover some of the top new river cruise ships set to debut in 2026, 2027 and beyond.

AmaWaterways: AmaMaya, AmaRudi, AmaFiora

Debut dates: October 2026; April 2027; spring/summer 2027

AmaWaterways’ three upcoming river ships visit ports around the world and all feature the line’s signature “twin-balcony” design (a combined French balcony and step-out veranda). Each ship is also committed to AmaWaterways’ health-focused sailings, with perks like onboard wellness coaches and fitness amenities. The line aims to operate more than 50 vessels by 2032.

Debuting in fall 2026, AmaMaya sails Southeast Asia along the Mekong River, carrying 120 passengers across 60 staterooms. Highlights include a top-deck swimming pool and top-notch dining venues reflecting the local cuisines of the region.

In Europe, AmaRudi floats out along the Danube starting in April 2027, while AmaFiora will be stationed on the Rhine River that spring or summer. AmaRudi holds 196 guests and features spacious rooms suited to every type of cruiser, from solo travelers to families. There are multiple restaurants and lounges on board, including a wine bar and a chef’s table experience, as well as a spa, a fitness center, and a small pool and whirlpool. AmaFiora is a slightly smaller ship, carrying 152 passengers. Its public spaces include an outdoor pool, a sun deck and deck club, a shopping boutique, and massage and fitness facilities.

American Cruise Lines: American Ranger, American Anthem

Debut dates: September 2026; April 2027

Launching in fall 2026, American Ranger carries 130 passengers and offers unique lounges and public spaces. Cruisers will especially enjoy the panoramic Sky Lounge and Sky Walk walking track. The Patriot Class vessel also features a special bow design for deeper drafts.

Meanwhile, the upcoming American Anthem riverboat is an identical sister ship of American Encore (which began sailing in May 2026); it hosts 180 guests and features modern decor, spa-like bathrooms (including tubs with river views and heated floors), walk-in closets, a gym and a multistory glass atrium.

Additional ships set to launch include American Mariner (May 2027), American Navigator (July 2027) and American Grace in 2028. American Cruise Lines sails waterways throughout the United States, including the Mississippi, the Hudson and other domestic rivers.

Celebrity River Cruises: Celebrity Compass, Celebrity Seeker

Debut dates: August 2027; October 2027

A popular line with roughly 15 ocean vessels, Celebrity Cruises makes its much-anticipated foray into river cruising in summer 2027, with the debut of Celebrity Compass that August followed by Celebrity Seeker in October.

The sleek 172-passenger ships are virtually identical, with highlights like king-sized beds in every room, smart in-room tech, complimentary minibars and continental breakfast in bed, luxurious bathrooms, Skylight Infinite Balcony Suites, and numerous dining and lounging venues. Shore excursions, meals, select alcoholic beverages and Wi-Fi access are included in the base fare.

Looking ahead, Celebrity plans to launch three additional riverboats in 2028: Celebrity Wanderer, Celebrity Roamer and Celebrity Boundless. While upcoming itineraries are set to explore the Danube and Rhine rivers, the cruise line aims to operate 20 river ships worldwide by 2031.

CroisiEurope Cruises: RV Brasilian Dream

Debut date: January 2027

CroisiEurope Cruises currently sails 50-plus vessels throughout Europe, Asia and Africa, carrying between 16 and 200 passengers at a time (depending on the ship).

The launch of the RV Brasilian Dream in the new year marks CroisiEurope’s first sailing in South America — a big move for the value-focused European line. The small ship holds just 32 cruisers and was built with sustainability in mind, including a hybrid power setup involving batteries and solar panels, as well as an advanced wastewater treatment system to protect the waterways.

As travelers cruise the Amazon River, they can enjoy the catamaran-inspired ship’s sun deck, swimming pool, spa, gym, restaurant and lounge. Comfortable cabins, which are dressed in warm wood finishes and white linens, feature Wi-Fi access, private balconies and separate sitting areas.

Scenic Group (Emerald Cruises/Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours): Emerald Lumi, Scenic Aria

Debut dates: March 2027; September 2027

Split into two separate cruise lines — Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours — Scenic Group currently operates nearly 30 river ships across Europe and Asia. The cruise provider plans to launch several more ships in the coming years, including Emerald Nova in Europe (June 2027), Scenic Spirit II on the Mekong River (early 2028) and multiple luxury yachts.

Built to navigate the Seine River, Emerald Lumi will carry 130 passengers to explore historic ports across France when it debuts in spring 2027. The state-of-the-art vessel has a heated indoor pool area that changes to a cinema at night; roomy staterooms with private balconies; self-service laundry facilities; and more.

Meanwhile, Scenic Aria is set to debut in fall 2027, sailing two itineraries along Portugal’s Douro River. Aria is smaller than some of Scenic’s other vessels, welcoming just 96 passengers in its luxury accommodations — all of which come with butler service, plush robes and other cozy amenities. Public spaces include a walking track, an outdoor terrace and a small pool.

Tauck: MS Saudade, MS Reverie

Debut dates: Both April 2027

All-inclusive travel company Tauck plans to unveil two new riverboats in spring 2027. MS Saudade is designed to traverse historic villages along the Douro River. It has capacity for 84 guests and features a small pool on the sun deck, multiple dining venues with open seating, and a mix of suites and standard staterooms to suit every type of traveler.

Meanwhile, MS Reverie carries 124 passengers to picturesque destinations along the Seine. The ship features a sparkling swimming pool with an outdoor bar and dining area, spacious cabins, walk-in closets, a massage room, and enrichment experiences like culinary demonstrations and musical entertainment in the piano lounge.

In 2028, Tauck plans to launch another river ship along the Rhone River, joining sister vessel MS Lumiere (which debuted in March 2026). Tauck currently sails a variety of river itineraries throughout Europe, from the Danube to the Rhine.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises: S.S. Marlene, S.S. Sao Rafael, S.S. Audrey

Debut dates: March 2027 (S.S. Marlene and S.S. Sao Rafael); April 2027 (S.S. Audrey)

Highly regarded for its pampering service, gourmet cuisine and boutique hotel-style ship design, Uniworld has a handful of new Super Ships on the horizon.

In March 2027, S.S. Marlene and S.S. Sao Rafael make their debut. S.S. Marlene — which holds 154 guests — will traverse the Danube. Common areas include a sun deck at the top of the ship, an indoor lounge, a main restaurant and a bar. Meanwhile, S.S. Sao Rafael joins sister ship S.S. Sao Gabriel (debuted in 2021) along the Douro River, offering amenities like a cozy wine bar, an outdoor swimming pool, a spa and a fitness center.

Covering the Rhine, Main and Moselle rivers, S.S. Audrey holds 154 cruisers across roughly 75 rooms, ranging from classic cabins to luxurious suites. Standard amenities across every accommodation include marble bathrooms, individual thermostats and other pleasantries, while high-level suites add perks like butler service, Nespresso coffee machines and complimentary daily snacks.

Viking River Cruises: Viking Sekhmet, Viking Brahmaputra

Debut dates: November 2026; late 2027

Known for its massive fleet of luxury river and ocean vessels, Viking plans to debut 22 new river ships (most of which are the line’s signature Longships) by 2028 — 10 with inaugural sailings in 2026. While many of these vessels will sail the waterways of Europe, two of Viking’s most notable new ships voyage through ports in Egypt, and another two will be introduced in India.

Viking Sekhmet (and identical sister ship, Viking Ptah) joins Viking’s rapidly expanding fleet of Egypt river vessels in fall 2026. With capacity for 82 guests, Sekhmet will explore pyramids, mosques and other historic sites along the Nile River. The riverboat offers a pool and sun deck, an alfresco dining venue and lounge, an onboard library, and several cabin categories to choose from — all of which include either a picture window or private balcony.

In late 2027, travelers looking to take an India river cruise can book the all-new Viking Brahmaputra, which carries 80 passengers and visits bucket-list destinations like Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur, India, plus Kaziranga National Park. All staterooms and suites feature a private veranda, and public spaces include a spa and fitness center, an open-air bar and floor-to-ceiling windows across the vessel.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Nicola Wood manages U.S. News’ Best Cruise Lines rankings — so she always has her finger on the pulse of the cruise industry. She has more than a decade of writing and editing experience, and she’s been interviewed by media outlets including CNBC, the Frommer’s Travel Show and MarketWatch for her cruise expertise.

You might also be interested in:

— Best River Cruise Lines

— Ways to Save Money on a River Cruise

— Incredible Luxury River Cruises

— Tips for First-Time River Cruisers

— Most Beautiful River Cruise Itineraries

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15+ Exciting New River Cruise Ships Debuting in 2026, 2027 and Beyond originally appeared on usnews.com