10 Best Value Stocks to Buy for 2026

Value stocks can be excellent long-term investments and help protect against downside during periods of market weakness. A value stock…

Value stocks can be excellent long-term investments and help protect against downside during periods of market weakness.

A value stock has an attractive share price based on common fundamental ratios involving a company’s underlying business, such as price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) and price-to-sales (P/S) ratios.

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Essentially, value investors are concerned with how a stock’s share price compares to how well its underlying company is performing. For investors concerned about a potential stock market bubble, buying value stocks can prevent you from overpaying. Here are 10 of CFRA’s analysts’ top value stocks to buy for 2026:

Stock Implied Upside* Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 36.7% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 24.9% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 34.5% Micron Technology Inc. (MU) 25.9% Walt Disney Co. (DIS) 35.8% AppLovin Corp. (APP) 11.1% Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) 48.6% Chubb Ltd. (CB) 8.0% Progressive Corp. (PGR) 4.3% Salesforce Inc. (CRM) 28.7%

*Based on CFRA analysts’ 12-month price target and the July 1 closing price.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Incredibly, even after its huge run-up in share price, Nvidia’s stock still trades at a forward earnings multiple of just 22.3. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia is successfully transitioning from a GPU-focused business model to a full-stack artificial intelligence infrastructure provider, which will help the stock outperform. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $270 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $197.58 on July 1.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company and is best known for Windows, Office and Azure cloud services. Zino says Microsoft has countless opportunities in the AI market, ranging from its Azure AI infrastructure to its Copilot applications. In particular, he says Agent 365 and Copilot Studio can expand Microsoft’s total addressable market outside of the traditional software realm and help Microsoft maintain double-digit revenue growth. In addition to Microsoft’s in-house AI models, Microsoft also has a large investment stake in partner OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $480 price target for MSFT stock, which closed at $384.28 on July 1.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon is a market leader in e-commerce and public cloud services. Analyst Arun Sundaram says integrating robotics and automation within fulfillment centers will help Amazon lower its e-commerce costs. Sundaram says Microsoft also has opportunities to optimize packaging and inventory placement using AI technology and expand its same-day delivery facilities. On the cloud services side of the business, Sundaram says Amazon Web Services will benefit from secular growth trends such as increasing reliance on AI applications. He projects Amazon’s earnings growth will outpace its peers. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $325 price target for AMZN stock, which closed at $241.70 on July 1.

[Read: 5 Best LNG Stocks to Buy in 2026]

Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Micron Technology specializes in semiconductor memory products, including DRAM and NAND flash memory. Micron’s stock price is up an incredible 863% in the past year, but its forward earnings multiple is still an attractive 10.5. Zino says the memory growth cycle will continue through 2027, and the entire memory market is in a structural shift as memory becomes a strategic AI enabler. He projects the total addressable market for high-bandwidth memory will grow from $35 billion in 2025 to $100 billion in 2028. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,300 price target for MU stock, which closed at $1,032.28 on July 1.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Walt Disney is one of the largest and most diversified media and entertainment companies in the world. Analyst Kenneth Leon says growth in Disney’s Experiences segment coupled with profitability in its direct-to-consumer services will help improve Disney’s operating efficiency. Leon says Disney’s subscription video-on-demand business has achieved double-digit profit margins, proving the viability of streaming and the ability for Disney to effectively monetize intellectual property. He says Disney’s heavy investments in theme parks and cruise lines will also ensure durable revenue streams for the foreseeable future. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $130 price target for DIS stock, which closed at $95.71 on July 1.

AppLovin Corp. (APP)

AppLovin provides software to app developers that’s used for app discovery and monetization. The company’s software solutions help advertisers monetize their mobile application content. AppLovin has been a tremendous growth stock in the past five years, but analyst Janice Quek says the strong performance of the company’s underlying business makes it an attractive value opportunity in 2026. Quek says AppLovin has a significant competitive moat and a long growth runway ahead. She says model enhancements and stronger returns for advertisers have helped the company’s e-commerce vertical scale rapidly. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $627 price target for APP stock, which closed at $564.61 on July 1.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Uber Technologies has developed mobile applications that enable ride-sharing service providers and Uber Eats food and delivery service providers to transact with end users. The company generates nearly all its revenue from fees paid by restaurants and drivers for use of its massive, global platform. Analyst Brooks Idlet says Uber’s cross-product users are growing at a much faster pace than its one-product users and are significantly more profitable. Idlet says autonomous vehicles will be a major growth source, and Uber already has more than 30 AV partnerships. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $108 price target for UBER stock, which closed at $72.66 on July 1.

Chubb Ltd. (CB)

Chubb is a property and casualty insurance company that provides commercial insurance and reinsurance. The company also underwrites life and health insurance and has a high-end personal lines insurance franchise. Analyst Catherine Seifert says Chubb outperforms its peer group in underwriting profitability and growth, which will generate additional upside for the stock. Seifert says claim costs moderated in early 2026, and she anticipates stable demand and solid pricing will be bullish for Chubb. Seifert says Chubb will also continue to leverage its dominant position in large commercial lines. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $380 price target for CB stock, which closed at $351.73 on July 1.

Progressive Corp. (PGR)

Progressive is one of the largest U.S. auto insurance groups. It is also a market leader in motorcycle insurance and commercial auto insurance. Seifert says improved claim trends and industry-leading investment income and premium growth have helped Progressive become a top-tier underwriter. She says Progressive’s impressive analytics help it stay one step ahead of competitors, and its core auto insurance business has a wide competitive moat. Seifert projects earned premiums growth of between 8% and 12% and investment income growth of between 8% and 10% in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $235 price target for PGR stock, which closed at $225.30 on July 1.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM)

Salesforce is the world’s largest provider of cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) software. Zino says Salesforce’s stock trades at less than 12 times his 2027 earnings per share estimate, making it an attractive value stock with double-digit growth potential. He says the company has successfully pivoted to an agentic enterprise AI model while maintaining its leadership position in its core CRM market. Zino says 50% of bookings for Salesforce’s Agentforce autonomous AI agent platform and Data 360 activation engine have come from existing customers, highlighting cross-selling opportunities. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $210 price target for CRM stock, which closed at $163.23 on July 1.

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10 Best Value Stocks to Buy for 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/02/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.