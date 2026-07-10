10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026

The S&P 500’s Shiller CAPE ratio recently reached its highest level in more than 25 years, suggesting stock valuations are…

The S&P 500’s Shiller CAPE ratio recently reached its highest level in more than 25 years, suggesting stock valuations are bloated. At the same time, economists around the world are anticipating muted U.S. economic growth, and some are even calling for a recession. To outperform in a slowing economy at a time when stock valuations are sky high, earnings and revenue growth are critical.

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Unfortunately, identifying attractively valued stocks that consistently generate impressive growth numbers can be difficult. Here are 10 stocks CFRA analysts recommend that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth over the past three years:

Stock Implied change* Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 27% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 33% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 10% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 17% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 5% Morgan Stanley (MS) 3% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 44% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) -5% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 23% Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) 2%

*From July 15 closing price.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 85% year over year in the fiscal first quarter, while net income grew 211%. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia is successfully transitioning from a GPU-focused chipmaker to a full-stack artificial intelligence infrastructure leader. He projects 78% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 31% growth in 2028. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $270 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $212.50 on July 15.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 24% revenue growth in fiscal 2025, which has increased to 48% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 143% growth in AI semiconductor revenue. Zino says Broadcom’s networking and custom silicon businesses make it a major winner from the AI infrastructure investment boom. He projects AI semiconductor revenue will grow 175% in fiscal 2026 and reach $100 billion the following year. Zino forecasts 63% overall revenue growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $525 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $394.28 on July 15.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is a market leader in social media and online advertising and is the parent of Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. Meta has maintained impressive growth even as the company has matured, including 33% revenue growth and 4% family daily active people growth in the first quarter. Zino says Meta has plenty of growth catalysts ahead, including cost cutting levers, new AI model launches and a strong advertising business. He says Meta’s AI monetization opportunities will help the company generate 26% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $750 price target for META stock, which closed at $681.31 on July 15.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the first quarter, Lilly reported 56% revenue growth, including impressive 125% revenue growth for diabetes and weight loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight loss drug Zepbound also surged 80% in the quarter. Analyst Sel Hardy says Eli Lilly’s growth tailwinds include an aging U.S. population and surging GLP-1 demand, especially for oral GLP-1 drug Foundayo. Hardy projects 31% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,355 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $1,156.63 on July 15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with more than $5 trillion in assets. JPMorgan reported 27% revenue growth in the second quarter, and net income surged 41%. It was the highest quarterly profit ever logged by a U.S. bank, with business driven by massive initial public offering activity and a surge in stock trading.

Analyst Kenneth Leon says improving capital markets will support a healthy growth environment for JPMorgan in the coming quarters. Leon anticipates a particularly strong performance from the bank’s merger and acquisition advisory and equity underwriting businesses. In addition to further wallet share gains, Leon projects 7.3% revenue growth for JPMorgan this year. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $365 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $346.91 on July 15.

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Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 27% revenue growth in the second quarter, including a 42% jump in trading revenue compared to a year ago. Leon says Morgan Stanley will also profit from the rebound in investment banking, including a resurgence of initial public offerings. He says Morgan Stanley was a leader in the Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) IPO and is a strong candidate to lead the massive OpenAI and Anthropic IPOs as well. Leon projects 10.6% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $235 price target for MS stock, which closed at $228.55 on July 15.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a big data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been fueled by extraordinary growth numbers. In the first quarter, Palantir reported 85% revenue growth, including 133% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 84% growth in U.S. government revenue. Analyst Janice Quek says Palantir’s growth has accelerated, and she projects 71.3% full-year revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $192 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $133.76 on July 15.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. In the second quarter, Goldman reported 39% revenue growth and 78% net income growth. Global Banking and Markets revenue was up 53%, while equity trading revenue was up 72% in the quarter. Leon says accelerating investment banking growth will translate to excellent growth numbers for Goldman as it capitalizes on surging alternative investment transactions, recovering M&A activity and a banking-friendly regulatory environment. He projects 12.9% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,090 price target for GS stock, which closed at $1,152.07 on July 15.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Wells Fargo is one of the largest U.S. banks, lending mostly within the U.S. market. In 2025, the Federal Reserve finally lifted Wells Fargo’s punitive asset cap that had been in place since 2018 and had previously limited the bank’s growth opportunities. In the second quarter, Wells Fargo reported 9% revenue growth and 12% loan growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says the removal of the asset cap opens the door for a renewed focus on growth initiatives. Yokum projects 5.2% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $108 price target for WFC stock, which closed at $87.51 on July 15.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)

Arista Networks supplies cloud networking solutions to internet companies, cloud services providers and enterprise data centers. In the first quarter, Arista reported 35.1% revenue growth, including 36.5% product revenue growth. The company also raised its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue growth guidance to 27.7%. Analyst Keith Snyder says aggressive customer spending on specialized AI networks will create a stronger growth tailwind for Arista than he initially anticipated, and the company is experiencing unprecedented enterprise demand. Snyder projects 28.7% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $175 price target for ANET stock, which closed at $171.92 on July 15.

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10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/16/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.