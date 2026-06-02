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Yext: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 2, 2026, 4:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $107.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YEXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YEXT

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