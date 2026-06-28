Why Isn't American Express Accepted Everywhere?

“Sorry, we don’t accept that card,” can be frustrating to hear, and American Express cardholders may have run into that…

“Sorry, we don’t accept that card,” can be frustrating to hear, and American Express cardholders may have run into that scenario more often than those with a Visa or Mastercard. But today, it’s a much less likely occurrence.

Whereas merchants were once reluctant to accept American Express payments because of a different swipe fee structure and potentially higher cost to them, American Express is trying to change that perception.

So is American Express accepted everywhere now? Learn more about acceptance and how it can impact you.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Is American Express Accepted Everywhere?

“As of year-end 2025, over 170 million merchant locations worldwide accept American Express, including merchants that accept through payment facilitators,” says Anna Marrs, group president, global merchant and network services at American Express.

That’s a five times surge in AmEx-accepting merchants globally since 2017, she adds.

Compared with Visa and Mastercard, with over 175 million and 150 million acceptance locations worldwide, respectively, American Express is now in the same coverage range as the other major networks.

Why Would a Merchant Not Accept American Express?

One way credit card issuers make money is through merchant fees. Every time you make a purchase with your credit card, the merchant has to pay a fee to the credit card issuer on that transaction. Usually, these fees are a small percentage of the transaction amount. Some merchants opt to accept payment only from the card companies that charge lower swipe fees than others, and for a time — or still, in some situations — American Express was more expensive.

But now it might not be much of a factor, says Marrs. “Many small businesses accept cards through third-party providers who set the end price for the merchant, and many offer merchants one price point to accept all cards,” she says.

“A lot of business owners think it’s more expensive to accept American Express at their business,” says Adam Niec, founder and CEO of Rate Tracker, which helps small businesses track payment processing fees. “And if they are on the wrong program, it is.”

Does American Express Charge a Higher Merchant Fee?

American Express does have a higher interchange fee range than other networks.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean that an individual merchant will pay more when it accepts an American Express card payment. For example, Niec says the OptBlue program by American Express allows merchants to negotiate fees with their processor. “Then, it’s typically the same cost of acceptance as Visa and Mastercard,” he says.

Is It Worth Using American Express?

As an American Express customer, you might be worried about not being able to use it everywhere. But if your AmEx card offers rewards and benefits that match your spending style and goals — especially if you’re a traveler or big spender — then it’s worth keeping it on hand as one of your go-to options. Here are some popular American Express cards to consider.

For High-End Travel Benefits

The American Express Platinum Card® offers a huge welcome offer (you may be eligible for as high as 175,000 points after spending $12,000 within the first six months) for new cardholders. You’ll also get airport lounge access and a slew of travel-related perks. While there is an annual fee of $895, frequent travelers should be able to offset the cost taking advantage of the card’s statement credits.

Runner-up: American Express® Gold Card

For Cash Back on Everyday Spending

If you spend a good amount on groceries, it’s hard to beat 6% cash back rate at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases, then 1%) from the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. You’ll also earn bonus cash back on gas, transit and streaming subscriptions. The card has a $95 annual fee, but it’s $0 in the first year.

Runner-up: Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

For Hotel or Airline Rewards

Hotel and airline cards allow customers who are loyal to those travel brands to earn points and miles toward free flights and hotel stays. For example, American Express offers a suite of co-branded cards with Marriott Bonvoy and Delta SkyMiles, like the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy® American Express® Card or Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card.

Where American Express Is — and Isn’t — Accepted

Considering the leaps that American Express has taken in recent years to expand its coverage, not being able to use your card is more of a random, one-off experience. However, it’s always smart to have an alternate payment method available just in case, especially if you enjoy shopping at smaller, independent businesses or are planning to visit international merchants. As for major U.S. retailers, you shouldn’t expect any problems, though Costco is a notable exception that only accepts Visa in stores.

How Acceptance in the U.S. Compares With Abroad

Visa and Mastercard have traditionally dominated the global market, offering consistent acceptance for travelers. But just as it did stateside, American Express has increased its international coverage in recent years. “Our merchant acceptance strategy has focused on where our card members live, work and travel,” says Marrs. “Through that approach, we’ve seen merchant locations outside the U.S. more than double over the last four years.”

What You Can Do

Though American Express is accepted almost everywhere, it’s always good to be prepared. For example, if you’re traveling to a new-to-you area, try using AmEx‘s merchant map tool to find stores and retailers that accept American Express.

Otherwise, the best advice is to carry a backup card or have a different payment method on hand. It can be a good practice to carry a second credit card from a different issuer anyway (especially if you’re trying to maximize different rewards spending categories and benefits). Having a debit card, cash or other form of payment connected to your digital wallet is also a smart strategy.

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Why Isn’t American Express Accepted Everywhere? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/29/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.