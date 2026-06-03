NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2500 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2500 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 147.50 147.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.7604 2.7153 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1355 3.0905 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5350 0.5350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.70 17.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.36 90.78 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1295 1.1350 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. 433.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2400 4.2100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7225 3.6000 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 349.10 349.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5700 11.4300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8200 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7720 0.7720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.5240 6.6495

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7414 0.7404

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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