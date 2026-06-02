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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 2, 2026, 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2500
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 147.50 147.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9067 2.7604
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1974 3.1355
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5350 0.5350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.00 17.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.69 90.36
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1210 1.1295
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.2400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8375 3.7225
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 349.10 349.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6300 11.5700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0375 7.8200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7720 0.7720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3595 6.5240

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7365 0.7414

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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