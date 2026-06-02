NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2500 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2500 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 147.50 147.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9067 2.7604 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1974 3.1355 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5350 0.5350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.00 17.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.69 90.36 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1210 1.1295 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.2400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8375 3.7225 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 349.10 349.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6300 11.5700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0375 7.8200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7720 0.7720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3595 6.5240

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7365 0.7414

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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