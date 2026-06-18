NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2329 1.2329 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2329 1.2329 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 147.00 145.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.7034 2.8245 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2541 3.3779 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.15 16.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.74 90.98 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0881 1.1182 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 435.63 435.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9500 4.0100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.2950 3.3150 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.70 316.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1500 11.1700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6225 7.7300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7670 0.7670

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4890 6.4815

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7353 0.7517

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.