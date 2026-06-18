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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 18, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2329 1.2329
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 147.00 145.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.7034 2.8245
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2541 3.3779
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.15 16.85
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.74 90.98
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0881 1.1182
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 435.63 435.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9500 4.0100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.2950 3.3150
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.70 316.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1500 11.1700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6225 7.7300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7670 0.7670

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4890 6.4815

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7353 0.7517

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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