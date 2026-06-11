NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2518 1.2518 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2518 1.2518 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 148.00 146.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5387 2.5328 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0227 3.0167 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.45 17.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.19 91.24 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1185 1.1086 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 432.25 432.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0000 3.9900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.3875 3.4350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 323.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9100 11.0800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5750 7.6300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7854 0.7854

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3025 6.2490

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6826 0.6810

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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